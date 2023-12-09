‘No Rest for the Wicked’ is a new action-RPG from the creators of ‘Ori and the Blind Forest’

no rest for the wicked Credit: Moon Studios

I have a lot of complaints about the Game Awards this year, but there were some really great trailers for upcoming games that have me pretty excited about next year’s gaming lineup. Was one of the best trailers of the evening no rest for the wicked, A new action-RPG from the creators of Ori and blind forest.

The game is headed to Steam in Early Access in early 2024, with a full release on PC, Xbox Series

As you can see in the trailer, the game has an absolutely gorgeous art-style, using a ‘graphics’ aesthetic to give it a rich, saturated look that eschews realism in favor of a truly unique aesthetic. I loved every second of this trailer, although there is an age-restriction, so you have to click over to YouTube to watch it (I’m not really sure if it qualifies as age-restricted, but maybe I do. I am missing something).

The game has been described as “mature” and a “deep, precise ARPG with a bold new take on the genre”. It doesn’t look anything like that at all Original The game and yet somehow still the same Original DNA – Focuses on rich, colorful, evocative, moody visuals that make you wish you could live inside the game itself.

Screenshot:

The story takes place in the year 841 in a fictional kingdom whose king, Harold Boleyn, has died. The peaceful transition of power turns into chaos after the king’s death and a terrible plague spreads throughout the country. Wars, conflicts and demonic beasts await players in their journey.

Players can play single-player or with up to three online teammates.

From the blurb:

no rest for the wicked Introduces a hand-crafted world, rich in details and with a unique, “painting” art style. Players explore a complex and vast island called Isola Sacra that allows them to experience verticality in a way that is unmatched in other ARPGs with vast depths of dungeons, lush forests, and dangerous mountain passes. Each location is home to complex heroes who have their own problems, hidden treasures, ferocious creatures, and secrets to discover.

with no rest for the wicked‘S With a brutal, precision-based combat system, Moon Studios is advancing the art of war. Battles in the game are animation-driven, direct, and tactile, allowing skilled players to combine visceral attacks and lethal moves. This innovative combat system results in a highly satisfying gameplay experience that is unique in isometric ARPGs, where skill and timing are required compared to simple “button-mashing”.

“We’re dreaming of being able to contribute to the ARPG genre we grew up with and love. Following the success of Original, it was clear to us that Moon was now mature enough to make those dreams come true,” said Thomas Mahler, co-founder and creative director of Moon Studios. “We can’t wait to see how players will react to this completely new take on the genre!”

