No recession, but no progress for the UK economy

by Faisal Islam

economics editor

image Caption,

Liverpool’s Christmas markets are in full swing

16 Dec 2023, 00:03 GMT

The seasonal spirit is alive at Liverpool’s Christmas markets. Between the roasted walnuts and the personalized decorations, it doesn’t seem like these are tough economic times.

But it doesn’t take long to scratch the surface to see that the economy is far from recovering from, or indeed recovering from, the cost-of-living crisis.

There is fear about what is going to come in January and February.

A father tells us matter-of-factly that after mortgage payments on his flat increased he has been repossessed and has moved back in with his parents.

A Southport woman says she sold her car after her car insurance premiums suddenly more than doubled to £115 a month.

A large part of the country is still having to make significant adjustments to survive amid high prices and interest rates.

While the inflation rate has fallen below 5%, the sentiment here, and the evidence in broad numbers, is that the country still cannot bide its time on the cost-of-living crisis.

A turning point has certainly been called for elsewhere.

In the US, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the person in charge of setting base interest rates, said it is time to start discussing about cutting rates. In the absence of any further shocks, the Fed now has all its remedies available to fight inflation.

As it is known, this “pivot” has been called for in the financial markets in recent weeks.

The market is betting that rates will be cut in the coming year, and this has had the effect of automatically reducing borrowing costs for certain loans.

image Caption,

The economy has not fallen into recession, as was widely expected.

David Williams, a Merseyside mortgage broker, is relieved to be able to offer two and five-year fixed rate mortgages starting at figure 4 again. Over 6% has been the norm at times this year. But it’s still a blow to thousands of people who have been left fixated on extremely low rates.

The UK has seen less of a decline in market rates than elsewhere. And this week the Bank of England decided not to insist on base rates like its US counterpart. Here, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey says, now is not the time to talk about rate cuts.

In its deliberations on keeping rates on hold, the Bank noted that inflation is slowing here, and that wage inflation is “significantly higher than elsewhere in the UK”. No “Mission Accomplished” banner for the Bank of England.

Inflation in the UK is no longer stable, but it is still stable compared to other major economies, and that means there is less scope for cutting rates.

However, another important feature over the past few months is that the economy has not fallen into recession as was widely expected. This was not an unreasonable forecast given the tripling of energy prices, rising mobile and broadband bills and also rising borrowing costs.

In the Autumn Statement last month, the Office for Budget Responsibility pointed to the fact that by now the economy would have received a net boost from rising interest rates. Broadly speaking, across the economy, the additional savings income far outweighs the additional mortgage costs for some households.

image Caption,

Mortgage broker David Williams says people are extending home loan terms to keep payments low

Moreover, as I wrote over the summer, banks are doing everything they can to avoid foreclosure. A bank boss at the time told me that as long as someone was willing to pay anything for their mortgage, they would keep people in their homes.

Mortgage broker Mr Williams confirms the exceptional flexibility in lengthening the mortgage to keep payments low. “When we talk about mortgages, they’re going to be long term – between 10 and 15 years, depending on their age,” he tells me. This may bother homeowners in the future, but for now everyone is content to “expand and show off.”

The overall result is that the rate hike has not so far impacted consumers as much as was expected. The Bank of England says about half the impact is still to come, as people withdraw old mortgages. January and February can be really tough.

The Bank of England says there has been no change in interest rates and there may be no change for several months. But even if its projections are to be believed, there is no growth forecast for the economy for the best part of the year.

It’s a softer landing than expected. But there is no take-off on the horizon either.

Source: www.bbc.com