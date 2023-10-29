No Proven Link Between Weight Loss Drugs And Thyroid Cancer, EU Says

Topline

There is no evidence to suggest weight loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy cause thyroid cancer, a European Union agency said Friday, easing fears after a previous study suggested using similar drugs resulted in an increased risk of all thyroid cancers for people with type two diabetes.

Key Facts

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee concluded that available evidence “does not support a causal association” between a category of drugs that includes Ozempic and Wegovy—known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists—and thyroid cancers, according to an announcement Friday. The agency said it reviewed evidence provided by recent studies on GLP-1 drugs, in addition to unspecified clinical, nonclinical and post-marketing data. No additional updates are “warranted” to product information for any GLP-1 drug, the agency said—both Wegovy and Ozempic already indicate on their safety labels the drugs have caused thyroid tumors in studies with rodents, but note it is unknown whether the drugs can cause thyroid tumors or thyroid cancer. All manufacturers of GLP-1 drugs—including Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca—are required to continue monitoring thyroid cancer events closely and report any new evidence, the agency said.

Key Background

A study published by the American Diabetes Association earlier this year—involving more than 47,000 participants with type two diabetes—indicated an increased risk of all thyroid cancer and medullary thyroid cancer after using GLP-1 drugs. Researchers noted that using GLP-1 drugs for one to three years was associated with a higher cancer risk. The study involved just over 2,500 participants with thyroid cancer and more than 45,000 participants, though all treated their type two diabetes with GLP-1 drugs between 2006 and 2018. Several GLP-1 drugs gained widespread popularity earlier this year because of their effectiveness in aiding weight loss. Wegovy has been approved by the FDA as a weight loss drug, while other drugs approved to treat type two diabetes—including Ozempic or Mounjaro—have been prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Surprising Fact

The weight loss drug Wegovy could lower the risk of “adverse cardiovascular events” by 20%, according to data from a trial shared by Novo Nordisk in August. The pharmaceutical firm said a weekly 2.4-milligram dose of semaglutide—the generic name for both Wegovy and Ozempic—resulted in a 20% reduction in heart attacks and strokes, following a five-year trial that involved over 17,600 participants aged 45 or older.

