The husband of former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will not face investigation over stock trading during her two terms in office, Norwegian police announced Friday, saying it had found no indication he had benefited from insider information. .

Solberg, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2021, has faced intense political and media pressure over the trading of her husband, Sindre Finns, who made more than 3,600 stock deals.

Norway’s economic crimes unit, known by its Norwegian name Okokrim, is headed by Paul K. Lonseth said its task was to assess whether the Finns had received inside information from Solberg or other sources, and whether there was evidence that they had used it. Such information in their investments.”

“We haven’t seen any indication of that,” Lonseth said.

Solberg, who has led Norway’s centre-right party Hoere since 2004, has repeatedly said she wants to be a conservative prime ministerial candidate in the 2025 general election. However, he said that this decision has to be taken by the party.

In September, it was revealed that Solberg’s husband and former Foreign Minister Anniken Hutefeldt had been trading stocks for years behind her back. Both had to explain why they were making decisions in office that could potentially enrich their spouses.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Finnes admitted that he had lied to Solberg about his trading, but said he never acted on insider information, which would have been a criminal offense.

On Friday, his lawyer, Thomas Skjelbred, said Okorim’s decision made it clear that his client “traded shares completely legally.”

As part of a government reshuffle last month, Hutefelt was replaced. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Storey said he was dismissed because of “the issue of buying and selling of shares”.

After being scolded by the government’s legal department for failing to get a grip on her partner’s “financial activities”, Hutefeldt admitted in a statement that she “should have asked my husband what shares he owned.”

In local elections in September, Solberg’s Høyre party came out on top with about 26% of the vote, about 6 percentage points more than the previous elections in 2019.

Gehr Storey’s Social Democratic Labor Party, which for decades was Norway’s largest party in local elections, came in second place with about 22% of the ballots cast, down 3.1 percentage points from 2019.

Solberg was defeated by the Labor Party in the 2021 general election.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com