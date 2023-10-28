No one cares about Bitcoin (BTC) in America: Google Trends

If Google Trends data is anything to go by, this could mean that Americans don’t care about Bitcoin (BTC) or that interest is extremely low and falling despite a series of bullish events over the past few days.

Americans have no interest in Bitcoin?

A spot check of Google Trends over the past years shows that not only are searches related to “buy bitcoin” falling discouragingly, but are at a 2023 low, with the related average daily searches scoring less than 20. The only time “buy bitcoin” searches increased was in early September when it reached a score of 70, an indicator that more people were curious, interested in exploring and even owning the world’s most valuable coin. Were willing to buy.

Sentiment is an important factor in crypto as it can influence prices. For example, when sentiment improves, crypto investors are more likely to buy and hold their prized coins in the hopes of riding the emerging trend and making profits.

Conversely, when crypto assets begin to fall, such as in the second half of 2022 and 2023, holders will often flee to safety, selling their coins for stablecoins like USDT or cash. However, in some instances, without an alternative, investors will consider moving out of an established coin like Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH), driving up their respective assets.

As markets evolve, sentiment may be influenced by news events, regulatory developments or influential comments. Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform

SEC likely to approve first spot Bitcoin ETF in US

Google Trends is one of the tools that users can use to gauge crypto sentiment. However, given the events in the United States, interest in BTC is at an annual low. This is despite the community expecting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

After several attempts in the past, analysts are gradually increasing the chances of a strict regulator giving the green light to the first Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2023. Still, there is a need to clarify whether the agency will authorize one or multiple products simultaneously. If the SEC rejects a Bitcoin ETF, JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigertzoglou said the agency could face “legal troubles.”

Bitcoin price on October 27 Source: BTCUSDT on Binance, TradingView

In anticipation of the product and ahead of the Bitcoin halving in 2024, the coin recently broke above its July 2023 high, recording a new 2023 high above $35,000. Although prices are stabilizing, the bullish trend remains and traders expect more profits.

