No more parsley, sage, rosemary or thyme: Downtown Farmers Market ends 2023 season

The Des Moines Farmers Market started with lines of iced coffee and ended with lines of hot chocolate. Oct. 28, which saw a high of 28 degrees with a wind chill, was the last farmers market of 2023.

The Downtown Farmers Market takes place on Court Avenue from May to October. It started in 1976 with 15 vendors. This year, it hosted more than 300 vendors, many of whom are new, according to Megan Renkel, downtown farmers market manager at the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

“It’s really fun to be in the market and see businesses really grow,” Renkel said.

SlapSoda began vending at the market in March. The booth serves mixed virgin beverages, both iced and hot. Rebekah Walker, the owner, went to school in Utah and loves soda shops.

“When I came out here, I thought, ‘Where are my favorite drinks?’ So, I decided to bring this concept here,” Walker said.

Next year, Walker hopes to open a brick-and-mortar store. Her favorite part of being at the market has been meeting people.

“Sellers have become friends, [and] We have regulars. It’s a great community,” Walker said.

Walker said that if they opened a brick-and-mortar store, SlapSoda would still be in the market. In the offseason, SlapSoda will continue catering and be present at the Winter Market.

Thils Produce, established in 1975, will also be at the winter market. The stand has been a “tradition” in the family, with four generations running it and another generation preparing it.

“The farmers market is great. It’s great for Des Moines, [and] This is great for the state of Iowa,” said Bill, who works at Thill’s Produce.

Thill’s Produce sells clothing, produce, baked goods and tots, which Bill said has sold very well this year. Next year, the Bills are expected to do the same, but better.

“We’re happy with where we are today, but you always hope for improvement,” Bill said.

Members of the Drake community are typically present at the Downtown Farmers Market, including Griffey II, who, along with the Drake football team, rang the opening bell on August 26.

Junior Eva Kellen works every Saturday, so she couldn’t go to the Downtown Farmers Market. Kellen is looking forward to being able to shop at the Winter Market, which will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of just Saturday.

“I love small farmers markets,” Kellen said. “On Thursdays there is a very beautiful place in my hometown where I used to go with my parents.”

Drake students can access the Downtown Farmers Market by taking the DART bus to Central Station and walking down Court Avenue. The Winter Market will run from November 17 to 19 and will be held indoors for the first time. It will be held in Hy-Vee Hall.

Next year, the farmers market hopes to host more vendors and expand programming, according to Renkel. The Downtown Farmers Market will open applications for new vendors in January and begin vending again in May.

