No more hype: XRP loses all gains against BTC after Ripple wins lawsuit

Five months after Ripple’s stunning legal victory over US regulators, the company’s cryptocurrency has erased all of its previous gains against its digital rivals.

The XRP/BTC price ratio has returned to its pre-July 13 levels

Back to reality for XRP

In mid-July, US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled that the sale of XRP on the secondary market did not constitute a securities transaction, nor did the asset meet the legal threshold of an investment contract.

The victory invited several exchanges including Coinbase, Gemini and others – which do not have a license to list securities – to re-enable trading for the asset after almost three years, because the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) had sued Ripple for issuing unregistered. Securities.



XRP/BTC completely gives back all gains @Ripple Winning your case against the SEC#rekt pic.twitter.com/e85R4cLMjb – Playeditor (@Playeditor) 8 December 2023

In fact, Bitcoin’s dominance over its rivals has increased throughout the year. According to Trading View, it now comprises 53.9% of the total crypto market cap, compared to 42% as of January 1.

Bitcoin’s success stems from its historical tendency to tolerate less volatility than its neighboring, less heavily traded altcoins.

For example, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap – outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) during the crypto bull market of 2020 and 2021. However, in 2023, the asset has increased by 95% compared to Bitcoin’s 163%. Annual profit.

Why is Bitcoin performing better?

Bitcoin experienced particularly steep gains against rivals in March, when a series of US bank failures prompted investors to seek safety in assets such as Bitcoin and gold.

A similar pattern emerged after war broke out between Hamas and Israel in October. Once again, both gold and Bitcoin rallied in the coming weeks in what BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called a “flight to quality.”

BlackRock itself may be the biggest catalyst for BTC’s performance. The asset manager filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF in June, leading investors to believe the product could eventually be approved in the US given the company’s nearly flawless track record with regulators.

The product is expected to invite major institutional capital into BTC that was previously inaccessible through existing investment methods.

Like XRP investors, Bitcoin investors also scored a major legal victory in August when Grayscale won a lawsuit against the SEC for refusing to convert its Bitcoin fund into a spot ETF.

Given the ongoing negotiations between the SEC and ETF applicants, analysts estimate that the ETF will be approved before January 10.

