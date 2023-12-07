No more 'chasing the dollar': Economist says Hampton Roads career military veterans have more stability to become entrepreneurs

For 20 years of Robert “Bob” Pizzini’s life, he defused explosives for the Navy. Today, he is the managing owner and operator of multimillion-dollar franchise location iFly Virginia Beach.

“At the end of the day, it’s a risk versus reward type of matrix,” Pizzini said. “In most situations – not in bombs but in business – you think you know, but there was no guarantee it would work. The only guarantee was what I was willing to put into it to make it successful.’ ‘

According to Old Dominion University’s 2023 State of the Region report, the Hampton Roads economy is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and while it has grown, it is lagging behind similar metropolitan areas. In a region that is dependent on defense spending, ODU economist Robert McNab suggests that diversifying the economic base is necessary to accelerate growth. Career military veterans are interested in starting businesses, he said, driving the metaphorical car into the next decade of economic growth.

“Strategies to attract and retain people separating from military service in the region not only help address the talent shortage facing many companies, but also foster an entrepreneurial culture in the long run,” McNabb said. “, which will promote economic development in the region.” an interview.

The state of the region found that in 2021, more than 1 in 10 Hampton Roads residents identified themselves as a veteran of military service. Of these veterans, approximately 1 in 3 were military retirees. Retirees are those veterans who have served for at least 20 years or have been medically retired due to any qualifying disability.

Military retirees generally receive health care at little or no cost and a reliable income in the form of a pension, which is reported to average $2,430 per month. Health care and pensions put retired military members in a better financial position to start a business than their non-military counterparts, McNabb said.

“From a risk perspective, they can be more entrepreneurial because they understand that even if everything else fails, they have military benefits from retirement,” McNabb said.

As seen Monday, Bob Pizzini’s indoor skydiving facility iFly is one of the more popular places to visit near the oceanfront. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot)

More than 7% of regional businesses are veteran-owned, or nearly three times the national average, the report said.

Hampton Roads has the second largest military veteran population among all metro areas in the country. The report, based on data from the Defense Manpower Data Center, found that about 65,000 salaried military retirees in the region received an average of $3,058 per month per retiree in pension and other benefits in 2022. It fuels the region’s economy by $2.3 billion annually.

Benefits help evaluate pros and cons

“Pensions and health care were not the deciding factors, but in the list of pros and cons, they were definitely among the pros,” Pizzini said of moving his business forward.

Pizzini joined the Navy in 1984 when he was 18 and was pursuing naval diving. He was a Navy diver for six years before moving to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. In 2000, Pizzini became a commissioned officer and concluded his 26-year naval career as a lieutenant.

His last assignment was with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 based at Joint Operations Base Little Creek-Fort Story. During that assignment he realized that there were no local options for conducting indoor air training for the Army. Pizzini, now 57, eventually partnered with investor Torrey Breeden to open iFly in 2015.

Today, iFly has about 40 employees and services the military, locals and tourists.

At the age of 50, Dawn Brotherton retired from the Air Force in 2016. The owner of Williamsburg-based Blue Dragon Publishing, now 57, started dabbling in business a few years before she hung up her uniform. Brotherton wrote and self-published a book in 2010, and was soon contacted by others interested in publishing.

“I had no intention of going anywhere with it. I was just focused on getting myself published,” Brotherton said. “But then I was like, ‘I’m a colonel. I can do this.’”

When she retired, she worked “full time”, took marketing classes and began working with the Virginia Values ​​Veterans program.

The first year of a new business can be stressful as it works to gain a foothold in the community. But Brotherton said a reliable retirement income and health care means he won’t have to immediately rely on Blue Dragon Publishing to make ends meet.

“I wasn’t chasing dollars the whole time,” Brotherton said. “I could choose the clients I wanted to work with and I was ready to focus on that part of the business instead of balancing my checkbook every day.”

Today, Blue Dragon Publishing works with approximately 90 authors, which has grown at a “comfortable rate” described by Brotherton. She employs eight contractors, including five illustrators, two editors and one layout person.

freedom of self employment

Like Brotherton, Ellis King took a hobby he was passionate about and turned it into income after his retirement from the Navy in 2014.

Navy veteran Ellis King, 50, owner of EndFit, poses for a photo Tuesday in his home gym built in his garage, where he teaches virtual and in-person fitness classes in Chesapeake. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot)

He converted the garage of his Chesapeake home into a gym. High on the wall, an iron sign reads “The King’s 50 and Fit” along with a photograph of the King.

The 54-year-old started her online personal training business in 2020 during the pandemic. They started by livestreaming workout sessions, but now they also offer one-on-one personal training. Additionally, King sells 50 More Fit merchandise through his website and online platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

“Apple started in a garage,” King said, laughing.

It took about $5,000 to get 50 more Fits up and running. But it was a small price to pay, said King, who works as a defense contractor while receiving retirement and disability checks every month.

Navy veteran Alice King, 50, owner of EndFit, shows off her business’s Facebook page at her home in Chesapeake on Tuesday. King runs his fitness business from his home and teaches classes primarily using platforms like Facebook and TikTok. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot)

“I already have the means – the income is coming in,” King said. “Why not invest in something I’m passionate about?”

King served 26 years in the Navy as a cryptologic technician and retired as a senior major. One of his assistant duties was command fitness coordinator, which required him to work with sailors who struggled to pass biennial fitness tests and who wanted to stay in shape while confined to the ship.

When King was asked why he took up the business instead of working for a gym as a personal trainer, he pointed to freedom.

“For people in the military, the freedom you gave up to protect yourself is the same freedom you can now use to do what you want,” King said.

