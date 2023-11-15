No longer forever: Diamond prices continue to fall amid changing market dynamics By Proactive Investors

© Reuters. No longer forever: Diamond prices continue to fall amid changing market dynamics



If she were alive today, Marilyn Monroe would not be singing about diamonds in the same luscious tones.

The price of these once coveted gems has been falling rapidly after reaching some lofty highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, peaking in February 2022.

epidemic peak

A report by management consulting firm Bain & Company at the time pointed to consumers’ willingness to spend in the wake of the pandemic due to strong capital markets and economic stimulus programs. Luxury goods and jewelery including diamonds were in vogue.

As economies reopened after the pandemic, demand has ebbed, especially in the US and China, the industry’s most avid consumers.

Now, data from the Global Rough Diamond Price Index shows diamond prices have fallen 18% from last year’s high, with a year-on-year decline of 6.5%.

And market analysts believe there’s more pain on the horizon for ‘a girl’s best friend’.

Paul Zimnisky Paul Zimnisky, CEO of Diamond Analytics, has seen substantial changes in diamond prices: “A 1-carat natural diamond of slightly better-than-average quality was $6,700 a year ago; today that same diamond is selling for $5,300.”

uncertain economic environment

According to industry experts, factors contributing to this lackluster market include continued competition from lab-grown diamonds, a slow recovery in the Chinese economy and an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Such is the rot that the famous diamond company De Beers recently offered its most prominent buyers a unique offer: the option to buy for nothing.

The move was notable for a company that typically expects its chosen buyers to take all of their contracted allocations at a set price or face potential penalties in the future. The one-time monopoly has been forced to lift these restrictions.

During the recent De Beers sale, buyers from India and Antwerp took advantage of the new flexibility, collectively purchasing only $80 million worth of uncut gems, a sharp contrast to the $400 million to $500 million expected by typical sellers.

The diamond industry finds itself in a state of crisis as it grapples with falling prices, exacerbated by a decline in consumer demand and the accumulation of unsold inventory.

De Beers’ rival Alrosa has suspended all sales for two months, while India, an important center of diamond cutting and trading, has imposed a voluntary ban on imports.

New consumers don’t care

Additionally, the emergence of lab-grown diamonds is making significant inroads into specific market segments, attracting a growing number of young consumers who, it is fair to say, do not associate the precious stone with elegance and mystique in the same way as before. Are. generations.

To deal with this crisis, the diamond industry has resorted to an unprecedented supply reduction strategy, which appears to be yielding positive results.

Select short sales and auctions have seen a modest rise in prices, and with Indian factories reopening after the Diwali shutdown, confidence is slowly returning.

watch this space.

