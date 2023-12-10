No global carbon price? Some companies set their own

By Ross Kerber, Simon Jessop and Peter Henderson

BOSTON/DUBAI/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – A growing list of global companies are setting a price on each metric ton of their carbon emissions as they look to shape their investments and business for future pollution taxes or other new climate regulations. Or charging herself.

Their prices range everywhere from less than $1 per metric ton of carbon emissions to $1,600, the highest of any company worldwide, set by California drugmaker Amgen.

Regulators, too, have offered a range of prices, including the Biden administration’s “social cost” of carbon, about $200, and the International Monetary Fund suggesting it should be at least $85 by 2030.

Incorporating the costs of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into business decisions has been a dream of climate activists for decades as a way to force corporations to cut emissions.

Although a standardized global carbon price is not being set at the ongoing COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the concept has many uses in business such as allowing executives to charge their own divisions extra for using electricity from fossil fuels. , thus making renewable energy more attractive.

“While there are other strategies to do this, a failure to use this tool could mean companies fail to adequately plan for the medium to long-term realities of carbon costs,” said Amir Sokolowski, Global Director of Climate Change. may fail to make.” On CDP.

An analysis conducted by the nonprofit for Reuters found that 20% of 5,345 global companies that made climate-related disclosures said they used internal carbon pricing last year, up from 17% the year before. was excessive. Another 22% plan to do so in the next two years, although only a minority of the companies that historically planned to implement it have done so.

CDP’s analysis, which has not been previously published, shows both that companies have adopted the new planning tool, but also that debate remains over which prices will motivate significant action by companies to cut emissions. .

Charting the trends, several analysts told Reuters the emerging picture is that authorities are getting ready for some form of new emissions regulation, even if they don’t have a clear idea of ​​what will happen next.

Companies are “getting ready for the reality that this is going to be needed,” said Columbia University economist Joseph Stiglitz. But average prices are still too low to have a big impact on corporate decision-making, making the effort a “mixed bag,” the Nobel laureate said.

There is no easy path for companies to follow, as using a higher carbon price could dramatically alter investment plans, while using a lower price could lead to accusations of “greenwashing”.

Several executives who spoke to Reuters said internal pricing schemes help them cut emissions and make clear the implications of capital spending and other business activities for the planet.

Market prices for carbon offsets can range from $5 to $1,500 per metric ton, said Joe Speicher, chief sustainability officer at software maker Autodesk.

Autodesk has steadily increased its internal carbon price to $20. Ideally, Speicher said, regulators would clarify how companies should treat emissions costs. “Wouldn’t it be nice to have a public authority to help create a more coherent market?” He said.

He said the company uses pricing to help identify things like the value of its investments in carbon removal projects.

connecting to the markets

Various carbon markets operate globally, including the European trading system, where carbon currently trades for about $70 per metric ton.

Many companies have designed their own internal systems. When carmaker Volvo adopted internal carbon pricing, it didn’t find a good model to follow because “very, very few companies” used such prices throughout their business, Jonas Otterheim, Volvo’s head of climate action. said in an interview.

Volvo has factored the “shadow price” of 1,000 krona per metric ton, about $92, into decisions ranging from which model vehicles to produce to what materials to use in factories. For example, adding the cost of carbon pollution to aluminum makes using aluminum made from renewable energy a “super high priority” because it has less than a quarter the carbon emissions of typically manufactured materials, he said.

Similarly, Volvo reconsidered the real cost of its large cars as tougher EU rules came into effect.

The discussion “actually forced us to change the company’s entire volume plan to say that we should not prioritize some cars over other cars, even if they look more profitable, because they actually cost us a “Kind of fines that other cars won’t,” Otterheim said.

Drug maker Amgen sets an “intrinsic fee” of $1,000 per metric ton on projects with high emissions. The proceeds are then used to fund emissions-reduction projects. For example, a utility expansion project in Ireland added $700,000 to its sustainability budget, a spokesperson said.

In its 2023 CDP climate report, Amgen said it also uses an “investment evaluator” to decide whether to buy new emissions-reduction equipment, using an even higher price for carbon.

“Sustainability projects that cost more than conventional projects but are less than $1,600 per (metric tonne) of CO2 emissions are considered reasonable for design,” the report said. The spokesperson said that as a science-based company, Amgen aims to be carbon-neutral in its operations by 2027.

a price that bites

Several analysts who spoke to Reuters offered a range of views about what pricing companies should use.

Günther Thallinger, a board member of German insurer Allianz and a member of the UN Climate Advisory Council, said a broader global carbon market would give a “massive boost” to efforts to cut emissions. But the current swing in prices is a problem, especially with some prices below $5 per metric ton.

“I fear this is going in the direction of greenwashing,” he said.

However, Anita McBain, head of EMEA ESG research for Citi, said practical use mattered more than high prices.

“We would prefer to see a carbon price with teeth rather than a carbon price without teeth. “We would like to see a $25 price that is actually influencing decisions, versus a $75 price that is just a tick-the-box,” she said.

