No gas for gamers: Ethereum scaler immutable zkEVM will let developers cover fees – Decrypt

Crypto gaming company Immutable announced on Wednesday that it will let players avoid transaction fees on its upcoming immutable zkEVM network, thanks to a feature that lets game developers “sponsor” such gas fees for players.

Games built on immutable zkEVM, the gaming-focused Ethereum scaling network announced in March, will be able to enable this feature. Such a move could make it more affordable for players to try new games, and potentially remove significant barriers to widespread blockchain gaming adoption.

“There are some norms in the blockchain space that mainstream players will not readily accept – gas fees fall into that category,” Michael Powell, head of Immutable product marketing, said in a statement.

“To truly appeal to all gamers, Web3 games must be able to provide players with a familiar and streamlined user experience, making the blockchain components as intuitive and native as possible,” Powell said.

Players who use Immutable Passport, the upcoming Universal Gamer Profile system, will be able to avoid gas fees for games sponsored by their developers. Immutable says it will sponsor gas fees for all games for a “limited time” when the zkEVM mainnet launches early next year.

To make their games gas-free, game studios can store funds in a special smart contract wallet, so fees are paid to Passport users automatically without players showing up. Irreversible believes that the studio’s costs will be negligible compared to the benefits.

Ultimately, immutable zkEVM and Passport aim to reduce gas fees from players and emphasize a monetization model where studios treat gas costs like infrastructure expenses. The company believes that this will lead to easier onboarding and higher transaction conversion rates.

Over 200 games are currently committed to creation within Immutable’s broader ecosystem, with titles like Shardbound, Metalcore, and Space Nation set to launch on the Immutable zkEVM network.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Kate Irwin and Andrew Hayward.

Source: decrypt.co