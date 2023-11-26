No Frills employees at 17 Ontario stores ratify agreement for pay benefits, full-time jobs

TORONTO – No Frills workers at 17 stores in Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement that raises wages and expands the number of full-time jobs, the union representing them has confirmed.

A press release from Unifor said the deal, which covers approximately 1,300 employees, will increase wages to between $3.20 and $4.50 an hour over the term of the agreement.

The five-year contract also includes a new benefits program for part-time workers and creates 30 new full-time positions to be filled within a year.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said in the press, “Our union’s fight is to improve wages and working conditions for grocery store workers. I’m very proud of the work of our bargaining committee at No Frills, which has led its members “Worked hard for this deal.” release.

No Frills is a discount grocery banner owned by Loblaw Co., Ltd., Canada’s largest grocery company. The staff had been negotiating with a committee representing the owners of No Frills franchises.

Ryan Barrett, owner of Aylmer’s No Frills, said on behalf of the owners committee, “We are pleased that the agreement has been approved and that customers can continue to rely on us for affordable dining options, especially as we head into the holiday season. “Going in.” A statement provided by Loblaw.

Workers reached a tentative agreement last Sunday as the strike deadline approached.

Unifor was seeking a similar victory for No Frills workers, after a five-week strike over the summer by subway workers in the Greater Toronto Area resulted in significant gains.

“Unifor managed to extend the pattern agreement with Metro to No Frills. And this is a major accomplishment that will likely have a profound impact on the industry, in the sense that it will raise wages for all grocery store workers, both union and non-union,” said Larry Savage, a professor in the Department of Labor Studies. Brock University.

While the original Metro agreement already had the potential to impact other workplaces and collective agreements, successfully replicating it in another major chain would help strengthen that “domino effect,” he said.

“It sends a signal out there that the Metro deal was not a fluke, that the Metro deal has become the new normal,” he said.

“I think the gains in this contract signal that workers are determined to move forward in the face of growing income inequality, and employers understand that unions will not back down and accept the status quo.”

The agreement sets out salary benefits in advance, with full-time employees receiving a $2 per hour raise within the first five months and part-time employees receiving $1.50.

Unifor previously said the average hourly wage for full-time workers under the no-frills agreement was $19.89, while the average hourly wage for part-time workers, excluding students, was $16.95. Only six percent of employees in stores had full-time positions.

Savage said the addition of 30 full-time jobs is also an impressive win.

“This opens the door to major reforms in the future,” he said. “The hardest thing in bargaining is opening the door completely to a new issue. And the fact that the union was able to negotiate new full-time positions is a major accomplishment at the discount grocery store chain.”

With major grocery companies reporting ever-increasing profits, the union has said workers deserve a bigger share of the pie.

The loss of ‘Hero Pay’, introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, was a rallying cry for striking metro workers this summer, as inflation and then rising interest rates have put pressure on employees across the country.

“I think it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the same grocery store workers who were held up as heroes during the pandemic are not content to go back to living paycheck to paycheck,” Savage said. “

“The pandemic really exposed the true value of their labor.”

He believes that the current public pressure on major grocers also played a role, giving the union an advantage in this round of bargaining.

“Public support can play an important role in the labor relations process,” he said. “And the public doesn’t have a very favorable view of grocery store companies these days.”

Discount banners like No Frills are driving growth for grocers as consumers look to save money amid the rising cost of living. For example, Loblaws is expanding its discount footprint, and Chairman Galen Weston told investors on a recent conference call that the company’s maxi and no frills stores “were generating double-digit growth” during the latest quarter. Led”.

Unifor said the next big round of bargaining for grocery workers will take place in the new year for about 1,600 employees at Loblaw-owned Dominion stores in Newfoundland, Labrador.

Payne said, “We have been absolutely clear with every single employer across this country: We are fighting and mobilizing to demand better for workers who absolutely deserve decent work and pay. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

