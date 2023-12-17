No, Donald Trump never met Martin Luther King Jr., despite AI photos

A fake AI-generated image of Donald Trump and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral on social media , [+] Media. Twitter

Have you seen the pictures of Donald Trump with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? They’ve been going viral on social media lately, including X, formerly known as Twitter. But these are completely fake.

Social media user Dom Lucre tweeted, “MLK’s the king.” sunday,

But the image was created using artificial intelligence software and is not real. There is no evidence that Trump ever met the civil rights leader, who was assassinated in 1968. Trump was only 21 years old at the time of King’s assassination.

If the name Dom Lucre rings a bell, it may be because the . X owner Elon Musk reportedly intervened to restore the account after it was banned, setting off a chain of events where regulators around the world demanded answers about how

Australian politicians also held a hearing where Nick Pickles, head of global government affairs at X, was asked about the incident. Pickles said the account may have been sharing the content “out of outrage”, a response that surprised regulators there.

This is not the first time that fake photos of Trump have spread online, even photos of the former president posing with historical figures have spread online. In July, at least two fake photos of Trump with MLK were spreading on Twitter thanks to right-wing influencers.

Thanks to the image’s watermark, it appears the fake photo was created by Trump_History45, an X account that creates fake alternate histories involving the former president.

It’s not immediately clear what program might have been used to create this particular image of Trump with King, but popular AI-building tools include DAL-E, Stability Diffusion, and MidJourney, all of which provide people with simple Allow to create photo-realistic images using nothing but. The text prompts.