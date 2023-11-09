No, ChatGPT is not stealing Google’s search market share

Reporting on Google’s market share these days is like reporting on the sky (did you know it’s blue?).

Yet today, Seeking Alpha published an article with the clickable title ChatGPT ends Google search dominance.

This article (which is paywalled, so I’m not linking to it) is based on a Bank of America report (Why is Bank of America talking about search market share?), based on data from StatCounter and similar web sites. based, which I found out through a X post by Greg Sterling,

A report from BofA argues that Google’s search market share has declined slightly and attributes this to ChatGPT. (I question that.) I think a more interesting metric to look at would be search frequency; Are people doing as many searches on Google as before? pic.twitter.com/S9iBXR4biP – Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) 9 November 2023

By numbers. Google’s worldwide search market share, according to StatCounter:

October 2023: 91.53%

October 2022: 92.34%

This is Google’s lowest global search market share in the last 12 months. But is ChatGPT eating into Google’s search market share? Very unlikely.

Problem? StatCounter doesn’t track ChatGPT because – Hello? – This is not a search engine. It is an LLM-based Generative AI Chatbot.

relatively stable. According to the report, Google search has remained “relatively stable” over the past 12 months. well yes. But we can actually go back further than that on the statcounter.

Google has been “relatively stable” since August 2015. This is the month when Google surpassed 91% search market share worldwide for the first time.

Over the past seven years, Googe’s search market share has grown from 91.1% (December 2015) to 93.37% (February 2023). For most of these eight years, ChatGPT did not exist, including from April to August 2018 when Google’s search market share fell below 91%.

What about Bing? According to StatCounter, Microsoft Bing is still down 3.13% year-to-date (October 2023) versus 3.59% (October 2022). Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has warned us that AI will make Google more dominant.

Dig deep. The new Bing has failed to take any market share from Google after six months.

Other numbers. Some month-to-month comparisons from SimilarWeb:

Google traffic declined to 2.8 billion (down 0.4%).

Bard traffic increased to 8.7 million (up 2%).

Bing traffic increased to 42.7 million (up 8%)

ChatGPT traffic increased to 55 million (up 4%). An important reminder here – ChatGPT’s traffic is only 2% of Google’s web traffic.

Why do we care? Generative AI has – and will continue to – reshape search as we know it. But false stories are of no use to anyone. Google is still as dominant as it was in 2015. The impact of Google, ChatGPT, and Generative AI on search is a story worth watching for search marketers. But as of now, there is nothing to see here.

Source: searchengineland.com