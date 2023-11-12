No, ChatGPIT and Generative AI won't destroy humanity (but they could seriously harm your business)

AI can harm your business

(This article is part of a Series on Artificial Intelligence For Board Members and Senior Executives.)

In June, 2023, Yale University gathered 150 founders, CEOs and chairmen of Fortune 500 companies along with distinguished professors, investors and government dignitaries to discuss the “perils, hope and hype” of artificial intelligence. Among other lines of questioning, organizers asked the distinguished gathering to consider a provocative question:

“Can AI Destroy Humanity?”.

And the result? 8% of attendees felt that AI could, in fact, destroy humanity within just five years; Another 34% said it would take 10 years for AI to get rid of humans; And the remaining 58% thought this existential concern was – well, exaggerated.

However, what was interesting to me about the survey was another statistic – how many attendees thought AI could destroy humanity “within a year.”

The answer to that? Zero. nobody. No one is worried about the existential threat of AI in a year’s time.

That’s pretty good news, isn’t it?

well maybe.

No, it’s not the end of the world as we know it, but—if you’re at all responsible for the future of your company—you shouldn’t feel too good at all. The changes coming in the coming year won’t destroy humanity, but they could really wreak havoc on your business if you don’t take immediate action.

Here are three ways generative AI could harm slow-moving people:

1. Productivity Gap:

I have written before about the efficiency and output benefits that will be achieved by companies that aggressively adopt Artificial Intelligence. AI has been increasing revenues and reducing costs for some companies in customer service, sales and marketing, product development, software engineering, supply chain management, competitive intelligence and many other areas for years. (Reading “5 Ways AI Can Increase Your Revenue,,

by how much? Well, the National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that average AI productivity will increase by 14%, with some companies seeing benefits of up to 400%. 92% of large companies earned a return on their AI investments in 2022, while 8% of major AI adopters attributed a full 20% of their EBIT to AI in 2022 – and this was when most people had never heard of ChatGPIT !

Of course, this is just the beginning. McKinsey predicts that generative AI alone will add $4.4 trillion annually to global output – more than the GDP of the United Kingdom. Clearly, if your organization is not aggressively looking for opportunities to implement AI, you may soon be unable to close the productivity gap between yourself and your competitors.

Find out what productivity benefits AI can bring to your organization and try to be a leader, not a laggard. (Reading “What to do with all that productivity?,

2. AI driven cyber attacks:

I have previously warned about cyber criminals using generative AI to fool targets. (Reading “AI risk management for corporate boards”) In fact, 75% of security professionals reported an increase in cyberattacks in the past year, mostly attributed to generative AI. Between January and February, 2023 alone, following the release of ChatGPT, there was a 135% increase in new social engineering attacks.

These generative AI attacks include sophisticated phishing emails that use large language models as well as virtual hijackings that use deep spoofing and voice clone technology. But AI is also used to select victims and gather useful information about them, scan code in search of vulnerabilities, and write malware that exploits those vulnerabilities. The worst part is that all of this can be done by someone with very limited skills, thanks to AI.

This may not be an existential issue for your company yet, but the damage caused by a successful AI-powered cyber attack could go beyond monetary loss. This can result in the loss of important data, reduce the trust of your customers and damage your stock value.

Gather your cybersecurity teams and vendors today to find out—are you staying ahead of new AI threats? Or is it the other way around?

3. Power Interruption:

The third threat that corporate executives and board members need to worry about is the potential for disruption at a pace we have never seen before. Before November, 2022, most business leaders had never heard of big language models. The release of ChatGPT had an almost immediate impact on many industry players. Shares of language learning platform Chegg dropped nearly 50% overnight and continued to fall, as it became clear customers were abandoning the platform for ChatGPT. (At the time of this writing, Chegg is trading at about 30% of its 2022 share price.)

It took Netflix 13 years from its inception to lead Blockbuster Video to bankruptcy. It took at least five years for Uber and AirBnB to make a significant impact on the transportation and hospitality industries, respectively. But, while technology has been key to disruption in many industries over the past two decades, it’s clear that AI has the power to cause massive disruption in record time – even for the mighty Google.

AI disruption is already underway, with new modalities of AI like ChatGPT that you may know about, and a dozen more developments in the pipeline that you may not know about. Experts have identified healthcare, banking, logistics, insurance, customer service, e-commerce and more industry sectors as particularly vulnerable to power disruptions. Although it may not seem like “Code Red” today, Ernest Hemingway described how this type of bankruptcy occurs. the sun Also Rises: “Two ways: gradually, then suddenly.”

Research what’s happening in AI and examine where your organization may be vulnerable to disruption. (Reading: “If ChatGPT Can Disrupt Google in 2023, What About Your Company?”,

No, AI will not “destroy humanity” in a year, if ever. But we will see shocking changes in the business landscape, resulting in some players rising and some falling. You may be outwitted and find yourself on a path of losing revenue with no way out. Really “just doing enough” on this is not enough. I encourage you to make AI a topic of discussion at every board meeting and executive meeting.

