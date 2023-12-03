No, Bruce Springsteen didn't wear a 'Keep America Trumpless' shirt

Went viral (left) and the original photo on the right, taken during the opening night for Springsteen on Broadway, performed at the Walter Kerr Theater on October 12, 2017. Twitter/Getty Images

Have you seen the picture of rock legend Bruce Springsteen wearing a T-shirt that says “Keep America Trumpless”? It has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, with people of all political ideologies joining in. But the image is fake. Springsteen never wore a shirt like this.

“Boss has a message for former boss,” X User david k johnson wrote on the social media platform, including a photo of Springsteen wearing an anti-Trump shirt.

The original unaltered photo was taken during Springsteen’s opening night on Broadway in New York on October 12, 2017, performed at the Walter Kerr Theatre, as you can see below. Image captured by Kevin Mazur and distributed by Getty Images.

“Springsteen on Broadway” at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City on October 12, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

As of this writing, the fake image has been viewed by more than half a million people and has received no comments from Community Notes, X’s crowdsourced fact-checking program.

But even if this photo is fake, it doesn’t mean Springsteen is a Trump fan. Trump used Springsteen’s famous song “Born in the USA” at his rallies, but the famous rock artist publicly opposed it. Even before Trump took office in 2017, Springsteen was critical of the former president, calling him an “idiot” and “a tragedy for our democracy.” Rolling stone,

Even before the insurrectionist riot of January 6, 2021, which was an attempt to stop the certification of electoral vote counts in Congress, Springsteen was consistent throughout Trump’s presidency in criticizing the man.

“In my view, a large portion of our good country has been completely hypnotized, brainwashed, by a thug from Queens,” Springsteen said on his radio show in 2020.

“You mix in some chauvinism, some fake patriotism, fear of a black planet, arrogance, narcissism, paranoia, conspiracy theories, and a portion of our nation grappling with mass paranoia and violence, and you have democracy. “I am left with the biggest danger in my life. How did that man do this?” Springsteen continued.

But Americans have not necessarily seen the last of Trump, who is currently the strong favorite to become the Republican nominee. Trump is currently the favorite, with 68% of Republicans wanting him to be the nominee, according to a poll released Thursday by Messenger/Harris. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the second favorite with 9% and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is the third choice with just 7%. According to the same survey, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has just 4%.

And if recent surveys are to be believed, Trump may perform even better in the general election. A poll conducted November 22–28 found that Trump led Joe Biden by 46% to 42%. Obviously there are still 11 months left for the general elections. But if there is no dramatic change in American attitudes, Trump could become not only the 45th president, but also the 47th president of the United States, regardless of how The Boss feels about it.

follow me Twitter, Check out my website.

I’m a technology reporter and the founder of Paleofuture.com, a website I started in 2007 that looks at past visions of the future, from flying cars and jetpacks to utopias and dystopias. Paleofuture was previously hosted at Smithsonian Magazine (2011–2013) and Gizmodo (2013–2020).

My work has appeared in BBC Future, Slate, The Verge, GOOD, Pacific Standard, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and BuzzFeed. Most recently, I was a senior writer at Gizmodo for ten years. I have also given lectures at South by Southwest, Deconstruct in Brighton, the conference in Malmö, UCLA’s Digital Cash conference in Los Angeles, and the University of Virginia’s EdUI conference. In 2012, I partnered with the BBC to curate an exhibition of retro-futuristic objects from my personal collection in Hollywood, California.

Read more Read less

Source: www.forbes.com