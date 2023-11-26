No bowl November: Clemson wins, dashes South Carolina’s postseason hopes

Right after he finished his TV interview, Shane Beamer turned around. His team was just six points behind. He needed to get back to shore quickly. But he turned to SEC Network analyst Alyssa Lang to say one last thing.

“Oh, by the way,” Beamer said, “we were even lower than that at Clemson last year and came back.”

Dabo Swinney probably knew this. So, Will Shipley also started at running back. and quarterback Cade Klubnik. And everyone dressed in orange and white lowered their expectations at halftime in a 16-7 victory for the Tigers (8-4).

Saturday night, Clemson played in the second half like a team that has spent the last 364 days wondering what happened last year. Thinking about returning to South Carolina. The home winning streak was broken. The feeling of seeing South Carolina celebrate in a rivalry game for the first time in forever.

After a one-year hiatus, Clemson reclaimed the Palmetto Bowl trophy. Not only that, but the Tigers ensured that South Carolina (5-7) will not play in a bowl for the first time in the Beamer era. And, because the other 5-7 teams have wins this weekend, the only way for the Gamecocks to enter the backdoor is if eligible schools decline their invitation.

As a result, South Carolina’s 2023 season likely ended on Saturday.

It ended as a shaky offensive line was bullied by Clemson’s dinosaurs on the defensive line.

It ended because South Carolina really couldn’t hold on to the ball. Maybe it was the 47 degree weather. Or pressure. Or the footsteps of Clemson legends. But, still, South Carolina’s skill players dropped probably 10 passes (give or take), stalling drive after drive.

It ended because USC didn’t win the turnover battle. This was the key. That’s usually always the key to beating more talented teams. And, not only did South Carolina not win the turnover battle, it lost it in three plays. Clemson returned Xavier Leggett for a touchdown on the second play of the night and found Spencer Rattler on the third play.

It ended because the Gamecocks’ biggest advantage – their quarterback – was canceled out by the ballhawking defense, giving the Rattlers little time and even less space. In possibly his final collegiate game, Rattler completed only 16 of his 32 passes for 112 yards. The Gamecocks finished with 169 total yards.

It ended – but not because of its rescue. Who would have thought this? The number of verbal and actual jabs defensive coordinator Clayton White took over the first two-thirds of the season was pretty good in November. And, on Saturday, they were unspectacular, allowing only 100 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

Clemson will now spend the upcoming week resting up before finding out its bowl fate next Sunday. This would lead to a four-game winning streak, an 8-win regular season, and a revenge win over the Gamecocks in December.

There will still be people upstate angry about the four losses, but Swinney can talk about prospects and trajectory in the winter and how Clemson stock is rising again.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina offseason starts at sunrise. Beamer must first decide if it wants to make staff changes. Then he needs to turn his attention to the Gamecocks’ roster.

USC coaches will see who wants to enter the transfer portal and who they can talk to about coming into the transfer portal. They will assess the interest of seniors like Mario Anderson and Tonka Hemingway in returning for a super-senior season. Then they themselves will take stock of the transfer portal. They will see who they need to replace and who NIL Collective can afford.

Last year all these things were easy. Everything gets easier after wins over Tennessee and Clemson, ending the season with upsets and hugs and field storms. They’re more difficult after nights like Saturday, where fans left the building before the Gamecocks left the field.

