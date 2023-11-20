Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the ruling BRS is seeking a third term in the state as people’s expectations have increased after seeing the performance of the party-led government in the last ten years and it is anti-incumbency. There is no wave.

In an interview to PTI, Rao, nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said people know that if they vote for BRS, development will start from the current point and any other government will have to do it from scratch.

He claimed that people have seen how Congress failed to fulfill the five guarantees in Karnataka and they do not want to see that experiment in Telangana.

The opposition has resorted to all kinds of propaganda, but people can see the development and how it has changed their lives. Schemes like Rythu Bandhu (investment assistance scheme for farmers) and Kalyana Lakshmi (marriage assistance scheme) are examples that other states may want to follow, he said.

“After ten years of rule, no government can be 100 percent satisfied. Expectations will be high,” Rao said, adding that this is not an anti-incumbency wave. During the second term, government expenses were high, while revenues remained low due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Still, the government did not stop welfare schemes, although we could not do much in some schemes,” the Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader said.

In the case of the farm loan waiver scheme, the Finance Minister said the state government has paid Rs 14,000 crore out of the total Rs 19,000 crore and assured that the rest will also be waived off.

Going forward, the government has several plans including the development of areas around Hyderabad in view of the growing population and education sector, he said. Trying to refute the opposition’s allegations that except Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla, other assembly constituencies did not get equal development in the state, Rao said this was wrong as the ruling government had focused on all-round development. ”They are saying such things because they want to defame us to get some votes by confusing the voters. But people know that they are enjoying 24/7 electricity, clean drinking water, better irrigation and hospital facilities under our welfare schemes,” he said.

There has been a drastic change in the hospital infrastructure in the state. He said institutional deliveries in government hospitals have increased from only 13 percent before 2014 to 76 percent today.

On concerns of rising debt due to huge expenditure on welfare schemes, the Finance Minister said this is not true as according to the latest RBI report, Telangana is the fifth state in the country with the lowest debt. “There are 23 states on top of us. This means we are performing better than many other states.” He also said that there will be no financial problem in completing the pending irrigation projects as about 80-85 per cent of the investment has already been made and More money will not be required. To complete them.

Asked whether the new poll promises would put further pressure on the state exchequer, Rao said unlike the Congress, the BRS party has committed to implementation in the third term with all responsibilities keeping in mind the state’s average growth rate of 15.6 per cent. Made election promises. Last ten years. ”We know how to manage. We have ideas. We have revenue resources. Keeping all this in mind, we have made some election promises,” Rao said.

As per the Budget Estimates 2023-24, the outstanding public debt of the Telangana government is estimated at Rs 3,57,059 crore.

Rao, who is contesting from Siddipet assembly constituency for the seventh consecutive time, took a dig at the grand old national party and alleged that the Congress has failed to implement the five electoral guarantees in Karnataka even six months after its formation. Government. It made promises to the people without any clarity on the state finances and is now cutting resources from other schemes.

Even in Telangana, Congress has promised six guarantees in its election manifesto, but the people here are smart and intelligent. He said, “They will not fall into the trap of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.”

Asked whether the lapses revealed in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project were hurting the party politically as the election campaign is at its peak, Rao said the opposition was trying to put the blame on BRS for political reasons. The National Dam Safety Authority of the BJP-ruled central government has submitted a report within five days without reading the state government’s arguments on the issue. He said the Andhra Pradesh government had faced a similar problem in the case of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, but the central authorities had not come out with a report in five years and for Telangana it was released within five days. The motive behind this.

Stating that the flaws are seen in one or two pillars in a barrage and not in the entire Kaleshwaram project as projected by the opposition, Rao said, “It is under the warranty period. L&T company is working on restoring it in the next few months. Water will be available for the next crop.” On BJP’s election promise of paying salaries to government employees on time, Rao claimed that state government employees in Telangana get the highest salaries in the country.

“What will happen if there is a delay of 2-3 days in paying the salary? The money has not stopped. This is financial management. Everyone is being paid within the 5th of every month.” BJP is doing this for political reasons because the party has no stake here. “BJP will capture zero or win 1-2 seats,” he said.

On the chances of incumbent Chief Minister KCR winning in the high-profile Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies, Rao said he would win both the constituencies with a thumping majority and become a hat-trick CM. His rivals—BJP’s Eatala Rajender and state Congress president Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy—are nowhere in the race.

Overall, BRS is expected to get more than 75 out of 119 seats in the November 30 elections and there is no question of a hung assembly, he said.

