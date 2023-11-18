No answers as Yellow Line remains suspended as CTA train crash investigation begins

Some answers emerged Friday about a Chicago Transit Authority crash that sent 23 people to the hospital after a Yellow Line train collided with a snowplow.

National Transportation Safety Board officials told a news conference Friday afternoon how the crash would be investigated, but did not say anything about how it happened.

“This is really the early stages of the investigation and right now our focus is just on documenting the scene and starting the process,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy. “We are here only to know the facts. “We are here to get perishable evidence.”

The independent federal oversight agency has a 14-person team responding to the crash at Howard Station, near the border of Evanston and Chicago.

Homendy said investigators will look at train cars, track conditions, signals, mechanical systems and operations. He said a preliminary fact-finding report would be shared within a few weeks, but the final analysis would not be released for 12 to 18 months. Homendy said she hopes to share basic information like train speeds within days.

Homendy said the NTSB will share new information with the transit agencies and labor unions involved, including the CTA and the Illinois Department of Transportation, throughout the investigation.

“They can make security changes immediately. They do not need to wait for our final report to be released,” he said.

Later, he said he did not yet have any specific security recommendations for the CTA.

Officials said the accident occurred at 10:35 am on Thursday when a train hit a slow-moving diesel-powered snow removal train that was traveling in the same direction on the same track. A source familiar with the incident said the snowplow was on the tracks for scheduled training.

Homendy said investigators took extensive photos of the crash site, where snowplows and Yellow Line trains were still on the tracks. Service on the Yellow Line remained suspended on Friday.

The CTA has not set a timeline for reopening the line, an agency spokesperson said. The line is an extension of the Red Line that serves the North Side, starting in the Rogers Park neighborhood and with two stops in Skokie. Homendy said he expected its trains to be running again within five days.

The CTA official did not attend the NTSB news conference and referred other questions to the NTSB, saying the NTSB had instructed him not to discuss the investigation. A CTA spokesperson said CTA officials were not invited to speak at the news conference, as is the case at NTSB briefings.

An NTSB spokesperson confirmed the directive, and said the agency speaks to the post-accident news conference as a stand-alone and publicly shared source of accident information.

Homendy said CTA Chairman Dorval Carter attended a planning meeting early Friday. “He is very familiar with the NTSB investigation process. They have been very supportive,” she said.

Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hayden, 49, said Carter also participated in an NTSB tour of the crash site with elected officials.

When asked what the most important question to answer during the investigation was, Homendy was quick to answer.

“What do we need to do to prevent this from happening again,” he said. “This is very serious. There were children also on the boat.”

He also said that despite the accident, “rail transportation is incredibly safe.”

“Unfortunately incidents happen. But the most dangerous part of any commute is walking on our country’s roads,” Homendy said.

At least two passengers involved in the crash have filed a lawsuit against the transit agency.

Passenger Matt Jones, who lawyers said is a 67-year-old architect from Skokie, accused the CTA of negligence in a second lawsuit filed Friday morning, his lawyers told the Tribune.

His attorney Joseph Murphy said Jones suffered a head injury and required stitches. He was sitting in the first car of the train on a work-related trip and witnessed the “carnage” of the accident, Murphy said.

“He was tossed around like a pingpong ball,” Murphy said. “He hit his head in two different places.”

“We have a CTA train that hits other CTA equipment,” Murphy said. “Why isn’t one hand talking to the other?”

Murphy also filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of another passenger, Cleon Hawkins, who also accused the CTA of negligence. Hawkins, 52, said his shoulder and leg were injured while traveling in the train’s second car. “I’m happy to be alive,” he told the Tribune on Thursday. “It was a shock. “I’m glad I didn’t hit my head.”

CTA spokeswoman Katherine Hosinksi said the CTA had not seen Murphy’s lawsuit Friday afternoon, and would not comment on pending litigation.

The accident comes four years after a 2019 collision in which two trains collided near Sedgwick Station, sending 14 people to the hospital, all in good or fair condition.

In 2014, a Blue Line train arriving at the station at O’Hare International Airport crashed into a barrier at the end of the tracks and landed on top of an escalator after the novice operator dozed off. The accident injured more than 30 people and caused approximately $11 million in damages, and led to operational changes at the CTA, including lowering the speed limit for trains arriving at the O’Hare platform.

After the 2014 crash, the NTSB recommended CTA install train-control technology, Homendy said. Homendy and principal investigator Jim Southworth said that the CTA uses “automatic” train control that regulates speed to avoid accidents, but does not use more comprehensive “positive” train control that involves actual speed adjustments. .

[email protected]

[email protected]

Source