No, a man was not arrested for placing confusing arrows in Ikea

File photo of people shopping at an Ikea store in Brooklyn in New York City on April 20, 2023. , [+] (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) getty images

Recently a claim has gone viral on social media, insisting that a man was arrested for placing his own arrow decals on the floor of an Ikea. The viral claim said it had created a “labyrinth with no exit”. And while anyone confused inside Ikea can definitely tell, it is not true that a person was arrested for carrying out this prank.

The claim, which recently went viral on social media platform BlueSky, is attributed to a “satirical” website called There Is News. But this is actually a fairly old fake news, dating back to at least 2019, when it went viral on sites like 9gag and the like. TwitterSocial media platform now known as X.

USA Today even debunked it in a post in 2021, but it still surfaces on social media from time to time. As USA Today points out, this claim often goes viral on Facebook, including the man’s name, 33-year-old Sylvester Schwartz, and claiming he was arrested by the Chicago Police Department. But the story never happened.

It is being claimed in the viral picture that a person has been arrested for installing fake floor decals in Ikea. bluesky/facebook

USA TODAY fact-checkers also contacted the Chicago Police Department to confirm that this was a fake story. As CPD reported, there is actually no Ikea within the city limits. One Ikea is in a suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, and the other is in Bolingbrook, Illinois, but each has its own police force that will respond to any disturbances.

Fake news stories often go viral on sites like Facebook and Twitter, which have their own fact-checking programs that attempt to correct misinformation. But BlueSky, a relatively new entry into the social media market, hasn’t yet established anything like X’s Community Notes program. BlueSky flags impersonation accounts, but without any mechanism to flag them as fake, false stories can spread easily.

But even Community Notes sometimes struggles to contain bad information. There has been a flood of misinformation in recent months, with a number of viral stories ranging from the Israel-Gaza war to whether President Joe Biden is actually a body double wearing a Biden mask. To be clear, there is no evidence that Biden is wearing a mask. This is what a person’s face looks like with increasing age.