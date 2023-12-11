No. 2 oil producer braces for possible end of income in US state New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The windfall surge in government revenue from petroleum production in New Mexico is slowing but not over as the nation’s No. 2 oil-producing state grapples with how much it effectively spends. Could – and how to set aside billions to fund the future if the world’s thirst for oil falters.

The state is headed for a general fund surplus of $3.5 billion for the year running through June 2025, according to a new forecast Monday. New Mexico’s annual state government income has increased by nearly 50% over the past three years, driven primarily by oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin, the most abundant shale-oil producing region in the country located in the Southeast. Extends to parts of New Mexico and beyond. Of West Texas.

Economists from four state agencies said in a presentation before a legislative panel that the state would invest a record-setting $13 billion — a third more than annual spending obligations. Monday’s forecast projected state government revenue to rise 2.2%, on top of 10.2% growth during the current budget year.

The government income estimate sets the baseline for budget negotiations when the Democratic-led Legislature convenes in January, and efforts to set aside funding to ensure vital programs can be boosted if oil income declines. The forecast warns that reduced oil production and low prices are expected to significantly reduce federal payments next year and beyond.

By the end of the decade, oil earnings are likely to begin a long, steady decline, the report said, “with reduced global demand weighing on revenue growth.”

Permian Basin production and revenues will be lower in the future if countries keep their promises as part of the Paris Agreement, said Daniel Raimi, a fellow at the Washington-based nonpartisan economics group Resources for the Future, which does not advocate . On energy policies. In 2015, countries at the UN climate conference agreed to limit worldwide average temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) and to advance efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees (2.7 F). Put signature on.

“It really depends on the different policies that governments around the world implement.”

Nearly half of New Mexico’s general fund revenues can be found in the oil and natural gas sector through a series of taxes and royalties on petroleum production that largely occurs on public lands – and distribution that generates $28 billion of the state’s revenue. The land grant comes from the Permanent Fund for Education, which is funded by oil revenues and investment earnings.

New Mexico’s largest source of income is tied to decisions around the world about renewable energy production, the adoption of electric vehicles and new applications for nuclear power that can reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The state is looking for new revenue streams that replace the state’s reliance on oil, including a $500 million initiative to underwrite the treatment of fracking wastewater to help preserve freshwater aquifers. The week also includes Lujan Grisham’s proposal. Early critics fear the plan could encourage more drilling for petroleum.

“We’ve put a lot of money into the fund,” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the United Nations climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, where calls to phase out fossil fuel use were prominent. “But you also have to create revenue streams that go into funds that are reliable.”

Meanwhile, increased government income has allowed the state to expand agency budgets, reduce taxes, and provide new aid to families, while increasing spending on public education and colleges, which makes up most of annual state general fund spending. is approximately 58%.

This in many cases exceeds the amount that school districts and state agencies can effectively spend, as lawmakers are pushing to bring average high school graduation rates and academic achievement up to the national average.

“All the resources are there to pay teachers more, to provide tutoring and support, to after-school programming,” Charles Salley, director of the Legislature’s Budget and Accountability Office, said in a recent community presentation. “It is the ability of the bureaucracy to organize and utilize those resources. “In many cases this puts pressure on capacity.”

Frustration boiled over at recent legislative hearings, which examined state spending on public education and stagnant average student performance in public schools.

Statewide, the share of students who can read at their grade level is 38%. Math efficiency is 24%. The state’s high school graduation rate is 76% – well below the national average of 87%.

Democratic state Senator George Munoz of Gallup, chairman of the key state budget-writing committee, said at a November hearing that funding is increasing while the student population is decreasing.

“So we’re paying more for kids and we’re still not getting there,” Munoz said. “What are we going to do to move the needle?”

New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education Trust, created in 2020, already has nearly $6 billion. It is designed to protect an ambitious expansion of public preschool, free child care, and home nurse visits for infants.

Last year, legislators agreed to set aside $150 million in a new land and water conservation fund and put more money from oil and natural gas into a savings account for construction projects — $3 billion by 2027. Dedicating dollars.

MLAs are still insisting on opening new savings accounts. An emerging proposal would dedicate $100 million to a trust for Native American education, including indigenous language education, among 23 tribal communities in New Mexico, including the Navajo Nation.

Morgan Lee, The Associated Press

