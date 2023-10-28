No. 1 seed Lincoln takes care of business against Rapid City Stevens in sub-zero temperatures

The Lincoln Patriots will play against the Rapid City Raiders on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

It was 29 degrees below zero at Howard Wood Field, but No. 1 seed Lincoln braved the weather and looked dominant most of the time in a 56-21 win over No. 8 seed Rapid City Stevens.

Lincoln started the game with 42 unanswered points.

“You can never take anyone for granted,” Lincoln football coach Jared Friedenberg said of the matchup against the Raiders. “The whole saying of Respect all, Fear no one… No victory is ever on paper, you have to come on the field and prove it.”

Patriots quarterback Tate Schaefer threw for 194 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone. Wide receiver Jack Smith was also exceptional in the first 30 minutes of the game, dropping two touchdown receptions and returning a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown. He finished the first half with 100 receiving yards.

Schaefer finished the night with 212 passing yards and completed 17 of his 18 passes.

Lincoln’s Tate Schaefer (12) fumbles the ball during a game against the Rapid City Raiders at Howard Wood Field on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Raiders finally broke free in the second quarter when quarterback Tate Crossweight connected with Cal Meesemann for a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Lincoln looked at its weakest in the second quarter when the Rapid City Stevens defense forced two consecutive turnovers. Raiders senior defensive end Bryce Swanson threw a pick-six and then the Raiders defense forced a fumble on the ensuing drive.

Frydenberg said the lack of intensity and execution after blowing big leads is something that has plagued this team all season.

“It simply cannot happen,” Frydenberg said of that extension. “No matter what we talk about our level of play. We don’t necessarily talk about who we play with, we talk about how we play, and How we played there for a stretch of the second quarter was unacceptable.”

Lincoln will next play Brandon Valley in the Class 11AAA semifinals – a team they defeated 55–13 in Week 8. The Lynx present a very different challenge than the one the Patriots faced in the first round.

“They’re big and physical and they play that style of ball that wins games in October, November,” Friedenberg said of their next matchup. “We have to match their physical condition…It’s a state playoff semifinal and so you just have to go out and play and you win or go home.”

