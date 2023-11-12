No. 1 Georgia deserves pride after Bulldogs beat No. 10 Mississippi

Athens, Ga. – While Georgia fans were singing “Glory, Glory” in the rain before the start of the fourth quarter, Mississippi must have been thinking, “Mercy, mercy, stop it.”

It won’t stop.

A few minutes later, the Redcoat Band, after another touchdown, performed that old hymn again.

No mercy from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs this night. Instead, an attack.

No. 1 Georgia took the wheels off the lane train on Saturday and defeated No. 10 Mississippi, 52-17, at Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs haven’t lost in any of the last four seasons.

The Bulldogs are going back to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. They will not need directions.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia clinched the SEC East before kickoff thanks to Missouri defeating Tennessee, but this season was never about the division crown. Rather, Georgia is trying to become the only team in the modern era to win three consecutive national championships.

I’m not sure whether Georgia will do that or not. I’m sure this should be considered a favorite. You have to squint to find the chinks in Georgia’s armor.

ups and downs: Week 11 College Football Winners and Losers

Georgia’s Carson Beck plays at Heisman Trophy level

During the early years of Smart’s tenure, I wondered what Georgia would look like if Smart developed an elite quarterback. I don’t have to wonder anymore. We are looking into it.

Stetson Bennett IV provided special moments the last two seasons, especially in big games. What Bennett lacked in NFL physique or skill, he made up for in a mile of moxie. Carson Beck is different. He is really better. Beck plays like a quarterback lab created him. His right hand is a rocket. That was never more evident than when he fired a 29-yard missile between two defenders to Ladd McConkey for Georgia’s second touchdown.

Georgia’s offensive line protects Beck like it guards the crown jewels. The Bulldogs’ big men completely outclassed the Rebels and made life easy for Beck and his running backs.

Beck’s complement of weapons would thrill any quarterback. Should he throw it to the nation’s best tight end, Brock Bowers, or to McConkey, his star wide receiver? When he gets older, he can hand it off to Kendall Milton or Dejun Edwards and watch them rack up a handful of yards on each carry.

Ole Miss (8-2, 5-2) couldn’t afford all that smoke. I don’t know what the team can do.

Maybe, Michigan or Alabama or Ohio State. Perhaps. The list does not extend much further than this.

Ole Miss fights early, then fades

The Rebels trade touchdowns with Georgia for a quarter and a half, but the Bulldogs are incredible. When they’re off – and they always are for the biggest games – they keep coming and coming with tremendous onslaughts.

On a cold, wet night, Beck completed 18 of 25 passes for 306 yards. Yes, that’s good. He’s a good Heisman Trophy finalist. Beck isn’t getting as much attention as he deserves in the race for college football’s top award. I hope this changes in the next few weeks.

Georgia played supplemental football. The offense took care in the first half. The defending forces arrived late, then suffocated the rebels.

Georgia’s front isn’t as scary as it was the last two seasons, but that’s like saying wrestling a gorilla is more attractive than wrestling a bear. Georgia remains quite aggressive. The Bulldogs put Rebels quarterback Jackson Dart under constant pressure. Ole Miss star running back Quinshawn Judkins found success early, but not late.

Lane Kiffin had promised that his Rebels would have a “house money” mentality in this game, and they indeed played with the aggression of a gambler who stumbled upon a pile of cash while sailing on a river boat. Ole Miss scored a fourth down inside its own territory during its opening scoring drive. Trying to hold on after halftime, it converted a fake punt inside its own zone.

However, none persisted. The Rebels remain an entertaining side that is better than most SEC teams in the conference this year, but they are not in Georgia’s league.

The SEC’s only enemy may be that old power of the SEC West. Like Georgia, Alabama is getting stronger as the season progresses.

Nick Saban’s team will be tough, but Georgia is headed for glory.

Blake Topmyer is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer,

This article originally appeared on the Knoxville News Sentinel: Georgia continues march toward national title glory by defeating Mississippi

Source