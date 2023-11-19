Source: NMB Zimbabwe Board Chairman calls it ‘today’ Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The Chairman of the Board of NMB Zimbabwe Holdings Limited, Mr. Benedict Chikwana, is due to retire with effect from 31 December 2023, with Mr. Pearson Gowero taking over as Chairman from 1 January 2024.

In a statement, Company Secretary, Ms Violet Mutandwa, said Mr Chikwanha was retiring after 10 years of service on the board.

“NMBZ Holdings wishes to advise the Board members that Mr. Benedict Chikwana retires from the Board with effect from 31 December 2023. Mr Chikwana retired after serving 10 years on the Board, nine of which he served as Chairman of the Board. The Board, Management and employees wish to thank Mr. Benedict Chikwana for his dedicated service and commitment to NMBZ Holdings Limited.

The Board wishes him all the best in his future endeavours,” Ms Mutandwa said.

He said Mr. Govero will take over as board chairman.

“The Board of Directors of NMBZ Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Pearson Govero as Chairman of the Board of NMBZ Holdings and NMB Bank Limited with effect from 1 January 2024. Pearson currently serves on the Board of NMBZ Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited is an Independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the ALCO and Finance Committee, Loan Review Committee, Human Capital, Remuneration and Nomination Committee and Risk and Compliance Committee.

Ms Mutandwa said Mr Govero was an experienced business leader with extensive experience working in consumer-facing businesses, while he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master’s degree in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa. Are. He said he worked for SAB Miller Africa as Country Managing Director for Zambia and Malawi from September 2006 to June 2011, holding several leadership and general management positions during his career at Delta Corporation Limited. Have worked in management positions.

“He served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta Corporation Limited (an affiliate of ABInBev) from June 2012 until his retirement in June 2021. He sits on the boards of various listed companies, subsidiaries and associates of the Delta Group. He has also served as a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

Ms Mutandwa said Mr Govero is the board chairman of CIDCO Limited and a director of Zambeef Products PLC Zambia and Marksbury Investments Pte Ltd.

“The Board, management and employees of NMBZ Holdings Limited congratulate Pearson on his appointment as Chairman of the Board and wish him all the best in his role.”

Meanwhile, Ms Emilia Chisango has been appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Board of NMBZ Holdings and NMB Bank Limited with effect from 1 January 2024.

“The Board of Directors of NMBZ Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Emilia Chisango as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of NMBZ Holdings and NMB Bank Limited with effect from 1 January 2024. Emilia currently sits on the boards of NMBZ Holdings Limited and NMB Bank Limited. As an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board Credit Committee and Audit Committee. She is a member of the ALCO and Finance Committee and the Human Capital, Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Emilia is a Chartered Accountant with 28 years of work experience, 21 of which were with KPMG where she left at the Partner level. He spent 6 years working at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited and Ecocash Holdings as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Finance Director respectively.

He said that on 1 March 2021, Ms Chisango left Ecocash Holdings to focus on strengthening the operations of Hempack Trading (Pvt) Ltd, while remaining the Founder and Group Chairperson of Hempack. She recorded many firsts in her career, being the first black female partner in any accounting firm in Zimbabwe, also becoming the first female and youngest President in the 90-year-old history of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe (ICAZ). Again, among other achievements.

“A testament to her achievements, she was selected to represent Zimbabwe in the Fortune/US State Department Global Women Mentoring Partnership in 2016, a rigorous process where only one female executive is selected in any given year. Emilia thus undoubtedly brings a wealth of experience to NMB,” Ms Mutandwa said.

Source: www.bing.com