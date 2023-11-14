listen to this article

After awarding $12 million to dozens of canna business owners across the state to help them establish themselves in the legal market, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will soon begin accepting applications for the second phase of its Cannabis Equity Grant program.

Under the next round, approximately $8 million will be made available to 48 startups to help with operating costs, as well as free technical assistance to help entrepreneurs build a successful company.

Scheduled to open for applications on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., the $150,000 seed equity grant is reserved for businesses that have met the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s criteria for social equity and have received a conditional license but are not yet Have not received real estate or local approvals yet and need assistance converting to an annual license.

As part of the program, grant awardees will receive eight weeks of free training on topics such as the licensing process, building a business team, financial management, securing investors, and supply chain management development. Click here for more information about the program and eligibility requirements.

NJEDA is also planning to organize a webinar on November 20 at 6 pm to assist potential applicants.

Launched earlier this year, the Cannabis Equity Grant Program – the largest grant of its kind in the country – aims to help entrepreneurs, particularly those in communities that have historically been damaged by the war on drugs, so they can Start and expand your business in New Jersey. ,

The first phase of the program – Joint Venture Grants – focuses on helping recreational cannabis business owners with the capital they need to “manage the financial burdens and challenges during the transition from a conditional license to an annual license.”

As part of the seed round, last month 48 businesses were awarded $250,000 grants to cover early-stage expenses, such as rent, utilities, wages and regulatory fees, as well as offering technical training.

“Given the successful outcomes of the joint venture grant, I am extremely proud and excited to begin the application process for the seed equity grant. “Based on our progress, this next phase intentionally targets funding to communities that have historically been excluded from these opportunities,” Tai Cooper, NJEDA’s chief community development officer, said in a statement. sullivan

NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan said he believes the Seed Equity Grant will “help develop an equitable, inclusive marketplace that will create jobs and strengthen communities, while ensuring that our entrepreneurs are able to thrive in the industry.” Be able to reap economic benefits and have access to the necessary resources.” to be successful.”

Sullivan also said it would advance Governor Phil Murphy’s vision of “creating a strong and fair cannabis market, especially for communities historically harmed by the unjust war on drugs.” Houenou

CRC President Diana Houenou commented, “We are excited to see grant funds being used to help social equity applicants realize their entrepreneurial dreams. Beyond the skills and business acumen required to become an entrepreneur in any industry, starting a cannabis business faces additional challenges – including limited access to traditional means of business funding.

“By making these grants available specifically for social equity businesses – that is, companies with majority owners who have prior marijuana convictions or live in an economically disadvantaged area – NJEDA is setting the example for equitable funding initiatives. Is. NJ-CRC commissioners and staff see the hopes and dreams of those cannabis entrepreneurs every day, and we appreciate every step that brings us closer to realizing some of those dreams,” she added.

Source: njbiz.com