The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) hosted the 2023 Founders & Funders Event at the Newark Public Library earlier this month, and the event did not disappoint. Founders at various stages of development from across the state had the opportunity to meet VCs and Angels and talk to them about their companies and early relationships.

NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan, keynote the event, noted that the organization is advancing several programs that are part of the Murphy administration’s focus on innovation. “We have seen tremendous growth in venture capital invested in and by the state,” he said.

“The ecosystem is bigger, stronger, more diverse and more vibrant than it was five or six years ago, and the good news is that the future is bright, despite challenging times,” he told the crowd. “It’s a challenging time to raise money, it’s a challenging time to exit, it’s a challenging time for the region.” But this is “a good time to make the long-term investments that New Jersey needs” so that when things heat up again in the investment market, companies will be ready, he said.

NJTechWeekly.com Interacted with several founders in attendance and spoke to them about their companies and their reactions to the program.

Frank Jackson, CEO of Shutterbug Exchange | esther sardan

Frank Jackson of Shutterbug Exchange

Frank Jackson, CEO of Shutterbug Exchange (Jersey City), also known as “SBX”, said, “We are working on a model-driven, closed-loop system to simulate the end of life of solar panels. Working. We want to turn waste into global benefit, or waste into power.” He said the company is using new-generation 3D printing, advanced optics and machine learning to create a “solar revitalizer” that can breathe new life into used solar panels. “We are mainly focusing on sustainability and circular economy as well as resource management.”

He said that when solar panels are at the end of their life, “the e-waste is just landing in the landfill, but the industry is leaving precious minerals on the table. And, so, if we can get those minerals back into circulation If, of course, it goes back to the circular economy. The company is also hoping to use the technology to change the way solar panels are manufactured. And it wants its upcycled panels to reduce acquisition costs and manufacturing costs. Help low-resource communities by reducing.

Jackson is working with Montclair State University to further his innovation, and he told us that Judith Scheft, executive director of NJEDA’s New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology (CSIT), has been very helpful to him. His company is a graduate of the Cleantech Open Accelerator and the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps (I-Corps) program.

He was as excited about the entrepreneurs he met at the program as he was about the investors. An entrepreneur told him that since he didn’t have customers yet, he should think about the customers he could get and how he would make money from them, and then approach his discussions with investors with that information. . Jackson held nine meetings with investors during the day, and was particularly interested in the advice he received from someone who had not even invested in his field. That investor told Jackson not to be so technical when pitching. He should be able to explain his idea more easily. “They’re smart people, and the more you can explain an idea, the more interested they will be,” said that investor.

Sanjeev Varshney, Founder and CEO, Sintra esther sardan

Sanjeev Varshney of Sintra

Sanjeev Varshney, Founder and CEO of Sintra (Secaucus), tells us that his company is building a platform using Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) that will allow retail customers to checkout in less than 30 seconds. Imagine you go to a kiosk and say, “I’d like a medium coffee with a croissant” and he gets it. “Just take your order with your voice,” he said. You’ll have prepaid, so you can just pick up your food and leave. “AI-powered self-service kiosks incorporate adaptive algorithms in an intuitive framework, facilitating a seamless user experience. It is designed to ensure faster checkout using AI voice activation, smart facial recognition, RFID [Radio Frequency Identification] technology and a gamified user interface.”

We asked Varshney about his meetings with investors, and he said he spoke to six people during the event. He thought that NJEDA organized a great event and that the meetings went well, especially considering that it was the first time he had attended a funding event. He said the founders and funders inspired him to continue his fundraising journey.

Heather Dahill and Sandy Sabian of Merit | esther sardan

Sandy Sabian and Heather Dahill of Merit

Speaking for Meriti (Wall Township) were co-founder and CEO Sandy Sabian and chief revenue officer Heather Dahill. According to Sabian, Merit is “building a workplace with greater inclusion and diversity that is focused on helping female talent move up through the ranks.” The founders saw that progress was being made regarding the pay gap for women in corporate America, but not in their ability to grow within their organizations.

“We have seen that there is a misalignment with organizations and how they are treating female talent. Professional development has been saved for high-level people or female executives, but mid-level high-potential talent is being overlooked because of the price point of what it offers. So, we are democratizing leadership development and coaching for organizations,” she said.

“We’ve created a platform where we’re combining a bunch of self-reflection, professional development, career coaching and community into a one-stop shop for organizations to grow their talent.”

We asked both about their meetings with investors. He said he had four or five meetings and was strongly connected with three investors who were committed to the same mission. He said that these investors had made him aware of preconceptions in his field that could hinder his company’s market entry, and suggested removing them. “When someone brings up a negative thing, it helps us,” Dehill said, “to help the company figure out how to address it.”

sharing is Caring!

Source: njtechweekly.com