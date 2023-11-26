Niza Global launches new digital asset trading features

Vilnius, Lithuania–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2023) – Niza Global is a newly established digital platform with advanced technology. In the latest development, Niza Global has launched the Niza Coin Ecosystem – an omnichannel financial powerhouse that combines a cryptocurrency exchange, a secure banking system, and an innovative digital payments solution. As the countdown begins, Niza Global is preparing for a transformative New Year with the official launch of its crypto exchange, online banking and mobile app on January 1, 2024.

Niza Global transforms the user’s trading experience with Niza Exchange. At the center of this revolutionary ecosystem is Niza Coin (NIZA), an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token with a total supply of 10 billion. Niza Exchange, powered by NIZA, is not just a platform for trading digital assets – it is a seamless fusion of cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange functionalities and the convenience of EMI banking services.

Moving forward, Niza Global strategically acquired licenses in key locations such as Canada, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Costa Rica. The recent approval as a Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States further strengthens Niza Global’s commitment to global expansion.

As the Niza Coin ecosystem takes center stage, Niza Global has outlined a comprehensive roadmap for future enhancements. The platform is set to introduce the Niza decentralized exchange (DEX) in Q2 2024, promising even greater autonomy and security for users.

With advanced security features and global presence NIZA Exchange prioritizes security with advanced blockchain features, including encryption, multi-signature wallets, and regular security audits. NIZA actively trades on major exchanges such as MEXC, LBank and Bitmart, solidifying its role in shaping the future of digital asset trading.

It also focuses on community engagement and airdrop strategy. Strategic marketing initiatives and community engagement efforts are underway, actively attracting investors globally, fostering discussions and building a strong online presence. NIZA is proud to announce an ongoing airdrop strategy aimed at reaching 100,000 holders, promoting diversity and widespread adoption within the crypto community.

