policy commission

NITI Aayog to host state level innovation workshop to inspire development of regional innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem through Atal Innovation Mission











Posted: Nov 02, 2023 12:38 pm by PIB Delhi

In a strategic move to promote and nurture the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem across India, Atal Innovation Mission is set to organize a peer-to-peer workshop focusing on the development of state-level innovation ecosystem .

The upcoming event, “Building State-Level Innovation Ecosystem” is scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 November at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore). This three-day gathering will provide a unique platform for the States and Union Territories. UTs across India will hold meetings, exchange insights and formulate strategies to promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) in their respective areas.

Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, while addressing a pre-event press conference here on Thursday, said, “India’s recent rise from 81st to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index underlines the country’s huge innovation potential. . To continue this remarkable trajectory and break into the top 25, it is imperative that India’s diverse states collaborate to build flexible I&E ecosystems tailored to their specific strengths and local contexts. These ecosystems play an important role in strengthening regional industries, stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

He further said that supported by the initiatives of the Central Government, states across India have already embarked on the journey of building strong I&E ecosystems. As a result, several state-level models have emerged, each offering their own insights and achievements. However, this state-level workshop has been carefully designed to harness the power of mutual learning among states and UTs, to foster a shared commitment to advance their respective state-level I&E ecosystems.

The objective of this workshop is to highlight the power of peer learning in States/UTs to advance each State-level ecosystem.

Apart from sharing State/UT-level innovation and entrepreneurship models, participants will exchange ideas, strategies and experiences, showcase the knowledge gained in successful implementation and creation of innovation ecosystem.

Furthermore, the workshop aims to create a dynamic network of state and UT level ecosystem builders who can collaborate, exchange ideas and drive progress beyond the workshop. During the workshop the participants will also visit parts of the Karnataka innovation ecosystem.

,

ds/lp

(Release ID: 1974040) Visitor Counter: 60

Source: pib.gov.in