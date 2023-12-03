The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has awarded $37,000 (about N29,193,000) in cash value to three startups to propel Nigeria into the digital age.

NITDA celebrated the graduation of its Idea Hatch (iHatch) Cohort Two and also marked the launch of the third Cohort, where it gave away cash awards to three startups from the second Cohort, which are part of NITDA’s vision to promote digital transformation in the country. Demonstrates commitment.

Also Read: Kashifu Abdullahi: Promoting Digital Skills to Boost Employability through NITDA

In his keynote address at the event held in Abuja, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, revealed that NITDA’s iHatch initiative showed concrete results, with the first group of startups securing grants and investments totaling over $274,000. These enterprises have already created 179 direct jobs, underscoring the immediate impact of the program on employment and economic growth.

“Our partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been important. Plans for an innovation hub and potential talent exchange with Japan are steps toward further global integration. Abdullahi stressed the importance of global collaboration in IT innovation, citing JICA’s support in the creation of the Innovation Hub.

The agency sees this as a gateway to not only enhance local initiatives but also explore opportunities to export Nigerian talents to Japan.

“I believe we can create more jobs. If only with one location in Abuja, in less than 16 months, we have created 179 direct jobs. By the time we expand it to 36 locations and make Abuja 37, it means we can create thousands of jobs” he said while showcasing NITDA in four additional locations of Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Kano and Gombe. Announced the expansion of a commitment to reach more areas within Nigeria.

Abdullahi challenged the participants to contribute to the creation of a consultation platform, pledging the support of NITDA, and urged JICA to consider expanding the initiative to cover all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“I want to use this opportunity to challenge the participants, let us create a platform for you to continue to mentor others and each group. And it can be a platform that can provide skills, solutions to problems and other things. So NITDA will fund anyone who has an idea about building that platform” he said.

Abdullahi revealed the strategic pillars of NITDA to include digital literacy, a strong research ecosystem, policy implementation, inclusive access to digital infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Also read: Critical digital infrastructure of Nigerians under attack, NITDA warns

The agency’s efforts culminated in the iHatch initiative, which provided training to 16 startups in two clusters and created a platform for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Source: businessday.ng