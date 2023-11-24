Nissan to invest more than $1 billion to build EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Nissan will invest more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to update its factory in northeastern England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost from the British government. Because she is trying to revive the poor condition of the country. economy.

The Japanese automaker produces gasoline-powered Qashqai and small Juke crossover vehicles at a factory in Sunderland, which employs 6,000 people.

The company said it is investing up to £1.12 billion directly to build electric successors to both models. The government said in a separate press release that the money would also enable “broad investment in infrastructure projects and the supply chain, including a new gigafactory on the site”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “Nissan’s investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK automotive industry,” which contributes £71 billion a year to the economy.

The Qashqai is Britain’s second most popular vehicle this year, while the Juke is in seventh place.

Nissan said in 2021 that it planned to build an electric vehicle at the factory, as well as manufacture batteries made by Chinese supplier Envision AESC in a gigafactory next door.

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said EVs are “at the center of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality.” “With electric versions of our core European models, we are rapidly moving towards a new era for Nissan, the industry and our customers.”

Nissan Motor Co. aims to electrify its entire passenger car lineup in Europe by 2030, joining other automakers making the shift to EV production, although Sunak agreed to end sales of new gas and diesel cars for five years. The deadline for doing so has been extended. ,

BMW said earlier this year it was investing £600 million in its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to start making electric vehicles by 2026.

India’s Tata Sons, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, is building a £4 billion EV battery factory in the UK that is expected to produce about 40 gigawatt hours of battery cells per year, enough to power half of the UK’s electric vehicles. The battery is sufficient to provide.

Stellantis, the parent company of British automaker Vauxhall, is investing £100 million to make electric vans and cars in north-west England.

Source: apnews.com