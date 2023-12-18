Ng Han Guan/AP

Masashi Matsuyama, vice president of Nissan Motor and president of Nissan China, speaks during a press conference to announce joint research with Tsinghua University in Beijing on Dec. 17, 2023.

Nissan Motor on Sunday said it will sell China-developed electric vehicles (EVs) globally as it signed a deal with the country’s top university to leverage local resources to accelerate research and development on electrification. .

Masashi Matsuyama, vice president of Nissan Motor and president of Nissan China, said the Japanese automaker is considering exporting existing internal combustion engine vehicles and upcoming pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars manufactured and developed in China to overseas markets. Correspondent in Beijing.

Nissan is looking to target the same markets as Chinese rivals such as BYD, he said.

The company is joining foreign brands including Tesla, BMW and Ford that are expanding their exports of China-made cars to take advantage of the country’s low manufacturing costs and increase capacity utilization of their factories.

China accounted for just over a fifth of Nissan’s worldwide sales of about 2.8 million vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, down from less than a third in the same period last year.

A Nissan motor plant in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan on December 8, 2023

Japanese automakers have faced a serious sales challenge this year due to intense price competition amid the popularity of domestic brands and a rapid shift to EVs in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan announced it will set up a joint research center with China’s leading Tsinghua University next year, which will focus on research and development of EVs, including charging infrastructure and battery recycling.

“We hope this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop strategies that will better meet the needs of customers in China,” Nissan President and Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said in a statement ”

The launch of the research center is an expansion of the joint research efforts the company has conducted with Tsinghua since 2016 that focuses on intelligent mobility and autonomous driving technology.

