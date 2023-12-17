Nissan to export China-developed EV to global markets By Reuters

© Reuters. File photo: The Nissan logo is seen on a car before a press conference at Nissan’s Sunderland plant in Sunderland, Britain, July 1, 2021. Reuters/Phil Noble/file photo

BEIJING (Reuters) – Nissan Motor said on Sunday it would sell China-developed electric vehicles (EVs) globally as it partnered with the country’s top university to leverage local resources to accelerate research and development on electrification. Have made an agreement with.

The Japanese automaker is considering exporting existing internal combustion engine vehicles and upcoming pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars manufactured and developed in China to overseas markets, said Masashi Matsuyama, vice president and president of Nissan (OTC:) Motor. Nissan China told reporters in Beijing.

Nissan is looking to target the same markets as Chinese rivals such as BYD (SZ:), he said.

The company is joining foreign brands including Tesla (NASDAQ:), BMW (ETR:) and Ford (NYSE:) that are scaling back their exports of China-made cars to take advantage of the country’s low manufacturing costs and increase capacity utilization of their factories. Are expanding.

China accounted for just over a fifth of Nissan’s worldwide sales of about 2.8 million vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, down from less than a third in the same period last year.

Japanese automakers have faced a serious sales challenge this year due to intense price competition amid the popularity of domestic brands and a rapid shift to EVs in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

Nissan announced it will set up a joint research center with China’s leading Tsinghua University next year, which will focus on research and development of EVs, including charging infrastructure and battery recycling.

“We hope this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop a strategy that will better meet the needs of customers in China,” Nissan President and Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said in a statement “

The launch of the research center is an expansion of the joint research efforts undertaken by the company with Tsinghua since 2016 that focus on intelligent mobility and autonomous driving technology.

