NiSource Inc. announced the settlement rate for the purchase contract component of its 2021 equity units offering

Merrillville, Ind., December 01, 2023–(Business Wire)–NeSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) today announced the settlement rate of the purchase contracts that are part of its originally issued Series A Corporate Units (“Corporate Units”). on April 19, 2021 as part of NiSource’s equity units (the “2021 Equity Units”). Each holder of a corporate unit will receive 3.9295 shares of NiSource common stock (the “Settlement Rate”), with cash paid in exchange for any fractional shares. The settlement rate was determined based on the daily volume weighted average per share of NiSource’s common stock over a consecutive 40-day trading period ending November 29, 2023.

Pursuant to the terms of the 2021 Equity Units, as of December 1, 2023, each holder of the Corporate Units will be deemed to have automatically delivered the corresponding Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock that is constituent of the Corporate Units, in full satisfaction to NiSource. Obligations of such holder under the relevant purchase contracts. On December 1, 2023, (i) each holder of a Corporate Unit will receive 3.9295 shares of NiSource common stock (Bloomberg ticker: NI) under the purchase agreement component of the Corporate Units, with cash paid in lieu of any partial . Shares, (ii) NiSource will retire and cancel the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock and such Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will cease to exist and (iii) NiSource will voluntarily sell the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to the corporate entities (Bloomberg ticker: NIMC) in New York. Will remove it from. Share Market.

About NiSource

References to “NiSource” in this press release refer to NiSource Inc. and “we,” “us” or “our” collectively refers to NiSource and its subsidiaries.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. . Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely providing reliable and affordable energy to our customers and the communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index – North America. ni-f

forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the issuance of shares of common stock at the established settlement rate, our plans, strategies and objectives, and any and all underlying assumptions and compared to statements of historical fact. Investors and prospective investors should understand that a number of factors depend on whether any forward-looking statement made herein will or can be realized. Any of Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include expressions of future goals and expectations and similar expressions, including “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “ will,” “goals,” “seeks,” “expects,” “plans,” “hopes,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential ,” “target,” “forecast,” and “continue,” are intended to identify forward-looking statements that reflect something other than historical fact. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable; However, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, forecasts, projections and expectations discussed in this press release include our ability to execute our business plan or growth strategy, including utility infrastructure investments; , but is not limited to; potential events and other operational risks related to our business; our ability to adapt and manage costs related to advances in, or failures in, technology; impacts related to our aging infrastructure; our ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage and whether such coverage will protect us from significant losses; the success of our power generation strategy; construction risks and natural gas cost and supply risks; fluctuations in demand from residential and commercial customers; fluctuations in the price of energy commodities and related transportation costs or the inability to obtain adequate, reliable and cost-effective fuel supplies to meet customer demands; Attraction and retention of a qualified, diverse workforce and the ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to manage new initiatives and organizational changes; actions of active shareholders; performance of third party suppliers and service providers; potential cyber security attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; any damage to our reputation; any remaining liabilities or effects related to the sale of the Massachusetts business; the effects of natural disasters, potential terrorist attacks or other catastrophic events; the physical impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon future; our ability to manage the financial and operational risks related to achieving carbon emissions reduction goals, including our net zero target; our debt obligations; any change in our credit ratings or the credit ratings of certain of our subsidiaries; any adverse effects related to our equity units; adverse economic and capital market conditions or increases in interest rates; inflation; recession; the impact of economic regulation and regulatory rate reviews; our ability to achieve expected financial or regulatory results; ongoing and potential future impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions in some industries; the reliability of customers and suppliers to meet their payment and contractual obligations; the ability of our subsidiaries to generate cash; pension funding obligations; potential loss of goodwill; the results of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations, incidents, claims and litigation; potential remaining liabilities related to the Greater Lawrence incident; Compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; costs of compliance with environmental laws and related liabilities; changes in taxation; and other matters set forth in Item 1, “Business,” Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K 31 Matters set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ending December, 2022, and for the quarters ending March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, certain risks beyond our control are outside. In addition, the relative contribution to profitability by each business segment and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements related thereto may change over time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly made in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We undertake no obligation to update, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes in future results over time or otherwise. disclaims any such liability, except as required by law. ,

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231201422862/en/

Contact

media

Lynn Ivosevich

corporate media relations

(724) 288-1611

[email protected]

investors

Christopher Turnure

Director, Investor Relations

(614) 404-9426

[email protected]

Source