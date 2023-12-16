Nirvana Finance hacker pleads guilty, will forfeit over $12 million in stolen funds

Shakib Ahmed, a former senior security engineer, pleaded guilty to a hacking incident on the decentralized finance yield protocol, Nirvana Finance, and another unnamed decentralized exchange (DEX).

More than $12.3 million of Ahmed’s stolen assets will also be seized, with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) describing the case as “the first-ever conviction for a smart contract hack.” .

Two DEX attacks in one month

In a press release dated December 14, 2023, Ahmed used his expertise in reverse engineering smart contracts and blockchain audits to hack two decentralized crypto exchanges in July 2022. According to the statement, they cleaned the stolen assets from both platforms using various methods. Like crypto mixers and foreign exchanges.

A 34-year-old security engineer carried out the first hack on an anonymous Solana-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange by exploiting a vulnerability in one of its smart contracts, helping him generate nearly $9 million in inflated fees, which he paid back. Got it. platform.

United States authorities later arrested Ahmed in July 2023 in connection with the hack, making it the first arrest of its kind involving a smart contract. At the time the security engineer was charged with wire fraud and money laundering, each offense carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Ahmed was also responsible for the attack on Nirvana Finance, which also occurred in July 2022. As previously reported cryptopotato, the attacker used a $10 million instant loan to mint $10 million worth of ANA tokens, which were then converted into USDT for $13.49 million. Ultimately the hacker withdrew approximately $3.5 million from the platform’s coffers.

As stated in the latest press release, Nirvana offered Ahmed a bug bounty of $600,000, the hacker rejected this offer and wanted to receive $1.4 million in exchange for returning the stolen funds.

However, Ahmed and Nirvana Finance failed to reach an agreement, leading to Security Engineer keeping all the funds and ultimately closing the exchange.

Hacker to seize $12.3 million and compensate victims

In addition to pleading guilty to one count of computer fraud, Ahmed also agreed to forfeit more than $12.3 million stolen from both hacks, in addition to paying $5 million in restitution to affected victims. The safety engineer faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for March 13, 2024.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Damien Williams:

“Five months ago, my office announced the first arrest related to an attack on a smart contract. Today, senior security engineer Shakib Ahmed admitted his guilt and agreed to return all the stolen crypto to his victims. This arrest is now the first conviction for such a hack.

Attorney Williams continued:

“Today’s sentencing shows that no matter how sophisticated the methods used, fraud is fraud, and we will quickly catch and convict you.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com