Nipsey Hussle's daughter, Imani, is growing up before our eyes!

Imani Asghedom, daughter of the late and great rapper Nipsey Hussle, is growing up before our eyes! The teenager celebrated her 15th birthday last month on November 9. In honor of this special occasion, let’s take a look at some known and lesser known facts about the young and flexible Imani.

Birth and Name:

Imani Asghedom was born on November 9, 2008, making her zodiac sign a Scorpio. Her name Imani means “trust” or “trust” in Swahili.

Parentage:

Imani is the daughter of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, and Tanisha Foster aka Chyna Hussle.

Father’s legacy:

Imani was just ten years old when her father, the famous Nipsey Hussle, was shot and killed in front of The Marathon Clothing store he owned in Los Angeles. Nipsey Hussle was not only a Grammy-nominated rapper, but also a community activist, entrepreneur, and visionary.

Sibling Bond:

Imani has a half-brother named Cross, who was born to Nipsey and his girlfriend Lauren London.

Guardianship:

Following Nipsey’s tragic death in 2019, a custody battle ensued, leading to Imani’s legal guardians becoming Samantha Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith – Nipsey’s sister, brother and mother, respectively. Hussle’s mother, sister and brother gained custody of Imani in 2019 after they claimed that her mother, Tanisha Foster, was not fit to care for their daughter.

Financial Legacy:

In a few months, Imani and her brother Kross will split the $11 million inheritance they received from their late father.

Ms Asghedom is to inherit $5 million in cash and other assets, which will be managed by Hussle’s family.

Singing Skills:

She can follow her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in music. A few years ago, she was caught on camera singing lines from an old Dolly Parton song, I Will Always Love You. Many fans were amazed by the angelic voice of the then 13-year-old.

