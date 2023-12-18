Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO)’s stock is rising on Monday after it announced a significant investment from an Abu Dhabi-backed fund.

CYVN, an investment fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government, will invest $2.2 billion of new capital in exchange for 294 million newly minted NIO Class A shares at a price of $7.50 per share. The new share purchase will increase CYVN’s stake in NIO to 20.1%, following CYVN’s $1 billion investment in July, making it NIO’s largest single shareholder.

Williams said, “With an improved balance sheet, NIO is well-positioned to accelerate brand positioning, enhance sales and service capabilities, and make long-term investments in core technologies to navigate an intensely competitive landscape, while driving execution efficiency.” And the system is constantly improving capabilities.” Bin Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, said in a statement. According to Reuters, despite the purchase of CYVN, Li retains majority voting power in NIO due to his ownership of Class C voting shares.

Shoppers learn about the ET5 model at a Nio Auto store in Yantai, Shandong province, China on November 26, 2023. (Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

Despite NIO’s gains today, shares are still down about 13%, reflecting a turbulent period for the company. Earlier this month NIO reported a wider loss in the quarter than a year earlier, even though revenue increased 47% over the same time period. The company also announced a 10% reduction in its workforce in November, citing “intense competition”.

Driven by Tesla (TSLA), the Chinese domestic EV market has been hit by deep price cuts among EV rivals looking to capture market share in the world’s largest auto market. Despite these market headwinds, NIO intends to show off a new flagship EV sedan at its NIO Days event later this month and launch its “Alps” sub-brand of affordable EVs in Europe next year. NIO currently has eight EVs in its product portfolio, including five SUVs and three sedans.

For its part, CYVN describes itself as a fund that invests in “advanced mobility solutions” to accelerate the transition to a “more sustainable future”. The new capital injected by CYVN will apparently give NIO more runway to achieve its new product launches for 2024 and 2025.

the story continues

Nevertheless, Wall Street is still a bit cautious about NIO’s path forward, as its delivery guidance for the near-term has missed targets, and higher losses are projected in the longer term.

“NIO guides between 47,000 and 49,000 delivered units for Q4 2023 (+20% Y/Y) as the pace of new launches slows,” CFRA analyst Aaron Ho wrote in a note following NIO’s earnings results in early December. “It was weaker than expected because of it.” “We expect NIO to post losses in 2023-2024 due to higher R&D spending (mainly for the development of battery swapping, autonomous driving and mass-market cars) and start-up costs for business expansion in Europe Will remain.”

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com