NIO Stock Alert: The Beginning of the End Is Here

After a sharp decline between August and October, NIO (NYSE:NIO) The stock essentially trades sideways. Some people are considering buying in hopes of a change. After all, earlier in November, reuters It was reported that the company was laying off one-tenth of its workforce. Although layoffs are unfortunate, sometimes they mark the beginning of change.

Layoffs can help distressed companies get their business right, resulting in improved operating performance. However, I wouldn’t assume the same will happen with Nio. In fact, rather than serving as a kind of silver bullet for Nio’s problems, the layoff announcement may mark the beginning of the end for this one-time high-flyer. Read on, as I explain below.

NIO stock is in a losing position

Many growth stocks have made a comeback this year, thanks to a combination of cost-cutting efforts and a resurgence in growth. Still if you are banking then similar result will happen with Nio think otherwise. For one, it’s highly doubtful that any resurgence in growth is imminent.

Sure enough, last month, Nio reported nearly 60% year-over-year sales growth. However, while impressive on a year-on-year basis, on a month-on-month basis, delivery growth was much less impressive (just 2.77%).

As InvestorPlace As Thomas Neal argued a few weeks ago, this weak sales growth comes as competitors have posted much stronger sequential sales growth. It’s possible that the competition is getting the better of Nio, but there’s no sign that it’s “also played” will get back to the front of the pack any time soon.

Meanwhile, while growth remains on hold, job cuts may not yield meaningful results when it comes to Nio’s profitability.

Cost savings related to layoffs could be countered by a sharp decline in gross margin and increase in overhead expenses in recent quarters, as seen in NIO’s recently released quarterly results. With growth slowing and net losses high, Nio is stuck in a “lose-lose” situation.

Beginning of the End

While NIO stock has declined significantly since the height of the 2020/2021 EV stock bubble, the potential for NIO to bounce back after China’s COVID shutdowns, and continue on its way to becoming a global name in EVs, keeps valuations intact. Was enough for. Despite reporting high operating losses, in the $10 billion to $20 billion range.

However, as the Chinese EV market has clearly bounced back but Nio is climbing the growth wall, this bullish case has finally been broken. Due to lagging behind in its domestic market, the company may have to resign itself to being just a small name in the field.

Nio’s execution issues also make it highly doubtful that the EV maker will find success in overseas markets, despite continued expansion efforts in Europe and the company’s goal of entering the US market by 2025. While there’s nothing wrong with simply becoming a medium-sized automaker, the severely limited growth runway means Nio’s valuation will decline further.

This is likely the case even if the company is improving gross margins/right-sized overhead to become profitable. Worse yet, if high losses continue, expect serious declines.

Bottom Line: Avoid This Slow-Motion Car Accident

When it comes to downside risk with NIO, consider it as high as 100%. Yes, the company is not facing serious financial crisis at this time. The war chest of the company is sufficient to absorb the current cash outlay.

However, like InvestorPlace As Will Ashworth pointed out this week, Nio may just have the cash to sustain itself for another year. With this, it would not be wrong to say that the company may need to raise excessive capital to get its financial house back in order.

If that’s not bad enough, it’s not at all certain that (given current market conditions) Nio can receive billions in new financing.

Until evidence to the contrary emerges, it might be best to avoid the slow-moving car accident that is NIO stock.

NIO stock earns D rating portfolio grader,

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace research staff member primarily responsible for this article held (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Source: investorplace.com