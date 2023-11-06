Nio plans layoffs, entry into US market

NIO ES6 Brian Logan/Business Insider

According to TechCrunch report, Nio is going to lay off 10% of its employees this month.

The restructuring at Nio comes as the company eyes the US market.

There is an opportunity for cheap EVs in America.

Big changes are on the way for Chinese electric car company Nio, one of Tesla’s biggest rivals in the world’s largest vehicle market.

TechCrunch reported on Friday. Nio is set to lay off 10% of its workforce to cut costs and reorganize its business as competition in the electric market intensifies. The cuts are part of a larger restructuring at the company, which is scheduled to be completed in November, TechCrunch reports.

Shanghai-based company eyes news of layoffs and restructuring at NIO US EV sales by 2025 , Chinese car companies have often had their eye on the US market, but none have yet made any major breakthroughs in the highly competitive market.

But this could be a new beginning for companies like Nio.

Electric vehicle transition in America It is going through some turmoil at the moment as the average price of an EV is not matching the purchasing power of the current EV buyer. Years of growth in the US EV market is showing signs of slowing, and US manufacturers are slowing down pull back On promises of large electric vehicle production.

Nio can bring cheap EVs in America

Electric vehicle prices have declined in the US this year, mainly due to Elon Musk’s aggressive price cuts at Tesla. But the average price paid for an EV in September, $50,680, is still well out of reach for many prospective EV owners.

This is where Nio comes in.

The company plans to enter the US market with an affordable model. Price approx $27,844 , This is a price point that Tesla and others in the US EV market have been trying to break for years, but have not been able to get there due to high manufacturing and material costs.

Earlier this year, industry experts came up with this notion from the Shanghai Auto Show Companies like Nio are well positioned to make a splash in the US with their more affordable EVs. Nio has perfected the style and quality needed to beat the competition, especially from American car companies.

“It will be interesting to see over the next few years whether Ford and GM and companies like them can hold off the incoming Chinese competition,” Martin French, managing director of consultancy Beryls, told Insider earlier this year. “What we saw at the Shanghai Auto Show this year shows that the competition is very real.”

