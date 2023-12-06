Nio narrows its losses but lags on revenue and guidance

On Tuesday, Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss. Like other automakers in China, Nio was pressured to cut prices and squeeze its margins in response to a price war waged by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) at the beginning of the year.

Highlights from Nio’s third quarter

Nio reported revenue of 19.4 billion yuan, below estimates, as sales were 19.1 billion Chinese yuan, or about $2.7 billion. The good thing is that revenue increased by 47% year-on-year. Unfortunately, Nio still lost 2.67 yuan per share, better than the loss of 2.91 yuan expected by analysts. Nio also managed to reduce its losses from the second quarter when it stood at 3.7 yuan, an improvement of 24.8%. But, Nio still reported a bigger loss than a comparable quarter in 2022.

Gross margin came in at 8%, falling from 13.3% in the comparable quarter last year. Nio’s vehicle margin was 11%.

fourth quarter guidance

For the December quarter, Nio guided for revenue between 16.1 billion yuan and 16.7 billion yuan, which would be a year-on-year increase of between 0.1% and 4.0%. The guidance was 22.4 billion yuan lower than analysts’ expectations. As for deliveries, Nio is expecting to deliver 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles during the final quarter of the year, representing growth of 17.3% to 22.3% year-over-year. With lower costs of materials and components, as well as improved manufacturing capabilities, CFO Steven Wei Feng expects vehicle margins to expand to 15% in the fourth quarter. By 2024, Nio is targeting vehicle margins between 15% and 18%.

Nio is focused on becoming more efficient

Since its story began in 2014, Nio is still finding its way towards profitability. Its strategy includes better expenditure discipline. Nio CEO William Lee reiterated that the automaker has identified ways to optimize its operations by reducing costs and increasing efficiency. But that’s due to fierce competition from Tesla and BYD, as well as other startups like XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), which are running the EV show in China. Nio had to cut 10% of its workforce last month. Perhaps an even bigger concern is that Chinese consumers are still cautious with their spending and unlike BYD, which is challenging Tesla with affordable EVs, Nio aims to appeal to premium EV customers. Li announced that Nio will postpone or end projects that do not bring financial profit in the coming three years as the EV maker prepares for even more intense competition. Even Tesla, as the EV king, is fully engaged with BYD looking to take its BEV crown in the current quarter, after already dethroning Tesla in EV sales last year. Committed to seize. BYD’s gross margins are also much better than Tesla’s. Furthermore, Tesla reported its worst earnings in two years with its latest third quarter report, which shows that the one that started the price war is not having a good time either. But Nio stock has struggled all year, down nearly 25% year-to-date.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment advice.

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Nio pared its losses but missed on revenue and guidance originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com