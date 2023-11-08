Nintendo’s ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie announcement has some red flags

tears of state nintendo

Shigeru Miyamoto temporarily acquired Nintendo Twitter The Legend of Zelda live action movie will be announced with little fanfare on Tuesday. Such a film has been rumored to be in development for years, but this is the most forward-looking yet, no doubt inspired by the success of Nintendo’s animated series. Super Mario Bros. This film last year.

Miyamoto announced that he has been working with producer Avi Arad on the project for years, and a press release revealed that the film is being directed by Wes Ball, while being financed by both Nintendo and Sony Pictures. Who is an interesting pairing.

While Nintendo avidly cites Arad as having produced “several mega-hits”, his involvement has raised some eyebrows in terms of the potential quality of such a significant production.

It’s true, Arad has produced many great films, but the point is that he continues to Spider Man For a very, very long time now. Since 2012, 10 of his 17 projects have been Spider-Man films, and he’s been involved in virtually every major Spider-Man project, from Maguire to Garfield, Holland, Into the Spider-Verse, and now Sony’s Bizarre Spider-Man. Even the man-less Venom/Morbius. Universe. Maybe Spider-Creator is behind this idea morbius Not the best choice for a Legend of Zelda movie.

The director in question, Wes Ball, appears to be another odd choice. Ball has not directed a film since completing his film in 2018 maze Runner Trilogy, an adaptation of the YA series When Things Like various And hunger games Everyone was angry. Those movies were… fine, but it’s a little strange to see a director with little experience prior to that solo trilogy chosen for such a big project. He was directing a (now cancelled) Mouse Guard movie, which has some neat art May Give us a hint that yes, maybe he can properly understand Zelda’s sentiment, but we’ll see.

Then there’s the author, who deadlineNintendo has reported no, working on the script. That would be Derek Connolly, who wrote the last three Jurassic Park Movies, Dominion, fallen kingdom And World, he wrote very well detective pikachu Script, which has a built-in Nintendo Connection. he apparently wrote a rise of skywalker It seems that the draft was not actually used. But here again it seems a slightly unusual choice.

In fact, there’s nothing about any of these three, Avi Arad, Wes Ball, and Derek Connolly, that will make you jump out of your seat and start getting excited for their work in a live-action Zelda movie. Granted, this is uncharted territory as Zelda seems almost borderline ill-suited to live action at first, but it feels like Nintendo has chosen some unconventional partners for the project.

However, we should remember that similar doubts were raised when it was revealed that the lights would form Super Mario Bros. Film, “Minions” Studios. The end result was this… a very good Mario movie that did what it needed to do to make a billion dollars. And perhaps this is the most likely path for Zelda. Perhaps at best, a good movie that will definitely make a billion dollars. That’s Nintendo for you.

I have my doubts about who has been handed the keys here, but now all eyes are on casting the central roles of Link and Zelda, as well as getting an idea of ​​what storyline this movie might take, given that the series There’s everything to choose from.’ History. But I wouldn’t expect to hear about it for some time.

