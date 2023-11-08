Nintendo is developing a live-action 'Legend of Zelda' movie

Nintendo Company is developing a live-action film the Legend of Zelda The video game franchise is expanding efforts to bring its popular characters to the big screen.

Ambition to adapt open-world adventure game into live-action film comes after blockbuster success super mario bros movie, Released by Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures in April, it earned $1.36 billion in global ticket sales and was the year’s highest-grossing film until dethroned by Greta Gerwig. Barbie.

Shares of the Kyoto-based gamemaker rose 6.5% in trading Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain in nearly three years. Nintendo also raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, boosted by the weak yen and expectations for stronger game sales.

Nintendo said it will produce a Zelda picture with Arad Productions, which has also worked on Marvel films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Nintendo will finance over 50% of the production, with Sony Pictures Entertainment also providing financing and handling global distribution. It adds to Nintendo’s efforts to expand its popular characters to the big screen and elsewhere beyond its gaming consoles.

The company is looking for new revenue as its signature Switch hardware enters its seventh year since launch. With its earnings release, Nintendo stuck to its forecast of selling 15 million Switch units in the year to March, a target that company president Shuntaro Furukawa said would be difficult to reach.

Analysts said it was possible that Nintendo would be able to exceed its latest financial guidance.

Atul Goyal of Jefferies said, “We believe Nintendo is poised to exceed its latest guide as well.”

Nintendo IP-related revenues, which also include film royalties, more than doubled to ¥55 billion ($366 million) in the six months to September. Executives had previously said they wanted to explore new ways to expand their IP-related segment, which still accounts for about 7% of total sales.

Source: time.com