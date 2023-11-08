Advertisement

It’s not like we didn’t see it coming…

After the huge success of this year’s mario movieNintendo’s first foray into film production, the Japanese company has announced that it is planning to make a live-action film based on the hit video game The Legend of Zelda.

The film, with financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as its own investment, will be directed by American filmmaker Wes Ball – best known for the Maze Runner trilogy and the upcoming . kingdom of the planet of the apes, Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto will serve as producer. He will produce with Arad Productions Inc., which is behind the live-action Spider-Man films and is headed by Avi Arad.

The move highlights Kyoto-based Nintendo’s successful strategy to leverage various aspects of its business, including theme parks, merchandising and movies, to boost machine and software sales and vice versa.

This is an animation film**super mario bros movie ** has grossed more than $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) and attracted nearly 170 million viewers worldwide.

President Shuntaro Furukawa, in an online briefing to reporters, said the company was pleased with the success of the Super Mario animation film, the first film Nintendo Direct produced.

Unlike the Mario movie, the Zelda movie is live-action, which means casting beloved characters like the silent elf warrior Link, the Zelda princess of Hyrule, and the evil Ganon – something that will go through a lot of scrutiny from fans.

The eager anticipation has been fueled by years of rumors. There was even a previously rumored Netflix series that never came to fruition – fans were saddened by this, as series tend to fare better for video game adaptations than their big screen counterparts – with The Witcher and the last of us There are recent examples of successful adaptation.

Indeed, devotees of the series will be hoping that this film will break the curse of video games on the big screen, as previous films have been adaptations of popular games like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Doom, Tomb Raider, and Assassin’s Creed, but some Has been mentioned. It has been panned by critics as well as fans.

Right now, it’s unclear which Zelda story will be explored in the upcoming film adaptation or whether it will be a new story entirely. No release date has been announced yet.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo executive who has led creative innovations at the company for decades, said it would be released only when it was ready, while emphasizing that work on the project had been in the works for a decade.

“I realize that Zelda has a lot of fans, and we can’t betray their expectations. This is a big hurdle. But we are prepared,” Miyamoto said.

nintendo Reported this week Net profit rose 18% in the first fiscal half, totaling about 271.3 billion yen (€1.6 billion), up from 230 billion yen a year earlier. Nintendo executives said that the success of the Super Mario film has translated into larger sales of its Switch machines as well as Super Mario-themed game software. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game software, which has been on sale since last month, is selling at a record pace, he said, with a total of 4.3 million games sold in just two weeks.

The latest Zelda game is 2023’s Tears of the Kingdom, which sold over 10 million copies in its first three days. Nintendo hopes that the planned film will benefit from the game’s popularity.

additional sources • AP

Source