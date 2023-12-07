Nine ways businesses can improve customer communication and engagement in 2024

As companies begin to reflect on the past year and plan for the next year, they are likely setting goals for the new year and the steps they need to take to improve their company and their profits. She is determining. For many companies, this means working on customer communications and engagement. Since the way companies treat their customers can have a huge impact on overall customer interest and loyalty towards a brand, it is important to ensure helpful, constant communication and regular engagement to increase sales.

But improving your communication with customers isn’t as simple as answering their questions. Here, business leaders from the Rolling Stone Culture Council share nine tips for improving your customer communications and engagement in 2024, and doing so can help you start your year on a positive note.

Start by being a little more transparent

Transparency is the best-kept secret that everyone knows about. When you can share not just a glimpse but a full “behind the scenes” tour, it allows you to build an increased level of trust. This trust often translates to your community feeling more connected and in tune with the brand identity. – Josh Camita, Medusa Distribution

Incorporate AI for quicker response times

Implementing AI as a way to respond quickly to customers is a great way to improve communication and engagement. As humans, we are not always able to multitask like AI. Having quick and direct responses can improve communication and engagement in many ways! – Christian Anderson (Trust’n), Lost Boy Entertainment LLC

Take a more personalized approach

Prioritizing personalized interactions with customers would be a great way to improve engagement. Personalized communication shows that you understand your customers’ needs and values. This also helps in targeted offers and promotions. AI-powered tools can help with this personalization. – Kristin Marquette, Marquette Media, LLC

Interact with customers as much as possible

Try to maximize employee and customer contact as much as possible. As you move up in an organization, your interactions with customers may drop to zero. Set up projects and hold managers accountable for talking to customers. Teams should report on their conversations with customers and what they are learning and hearing from them. Great companies begin to fail when they lose touch. – Harrison Bard, Custom Cones USA

Ask customers what topics they are most interested in

We look at our newsletter clicks. Which topics received the most engagement? Who got the least? We then add a quick survey to the following email – three options, choose your favorite answer. This helps us know where to focus. Even if all three ideas were voted on equally, it helps us too. -Susan Johnson, New Media Film Festival®

Make connections accessible and convenient

The start of a new year is often intimidating with new goals and plans. Find ways to make customer contact accessible and convenient. Assuming digital engagement is best suited for customers, know that one size doesn’t fit all, so consider whether that means automated emailing, social media engagement, review responses, online surveys or virtual meetups and giveaways. Have to host. – Cynthia Johnson, Vine + Ivy

Focus on storytelling

In 2024, take a bard’s approach: craft product narratives, share company legends, and spotlight customer-turned-heroes. Amidst the data and numbers, the heart yearns for interesting stories. Capture attention with epic stories! – Arvin Khamseh, Soldout NFT

maintain the human touch

AI is becoming very popular this year, and although it is so amazing and useful, it could be the death of your business if you forget to add the personal touch where it is needed. An easy example is that if you use AI to write correspondence and send emails without reading them, embarrassing situations could arise. Be careful and remember to keep your brand aligned! – Victoria Kennedy, Marissa Johnson

Invest in customers’ goals

To engage customers (and their employees), ask about their personal goals, invest in them, and support them. This will enable you to build long-lasting relationships that are at a deeper level than a transactional workplace. -Bridget Hilton, veteran billionaire

