Nilfisk appoints John Sintorn as new CEO

Nilfisk’s Board of Directors announces the appointment of John Sintorn as the new CEO, following an intensive search process over the past six months.

John Sintorn, a Swedish national with extensive leadership and CEO experience, joins Nilfisk from Nobia AB, where he has served as President and CEO since 2019, leading a transformation of the company. Nobia AB is a European leader in designing, producing and selling kitchens for consumers and professionals, serving seven main markets with 5,500 employees and annual revenues of approximately 14 billion SK.

Prior to this, John served as President and CEO of Permobil AB for 9 years. During his tenure, the company grew from a small company to a global leader and its revenues grew from SK 1 billion to SK 4 billion.

Peter Nilsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nilfisk, comments:

“I am very pleased to announce John Sintorn as CEO of Nilfisk. John has a proven track-record of transforming companies to maximize their value creation potential across a variety of industries. His strategic business acumen And in addition to deep technical insight, John has a strong track-record of people-focus and extensive experience with leading global companies serving the needs of customers around the world. These qualities are key to ensuring that Nilfisk Become the recognized market leader within the professional cleaning equipment and services industry.

John Sintorn says of his new appointment:

“Nilfisk has a rich heritage in innovation and engineering, helping its customers by pushing the boundaries of mechanical and autonomous cleaning for nearly 120 years. I am really excited to do this work. Together with the team, building on Nilfisk’s strong foundation and with Business Plan 2026 as our platform, we will take Nilfisk even further towards becoming a true market leader and raise the bar for sustainable product innovation. Will continue to raise.

René Svendsen-Tunes will remain as interim CEO of Nilfisk until John Sintorn takes over the role, which will not be before July 1, 2024.

