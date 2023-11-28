Nikon’s best superzoom lens ever? Let’s discuss Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 rumors

The latest rumor to hit the mills could possibly be the best Nikon superzoom ever to hit the market, but is it just a rumor or is there smoke with this fire? let’s discuss!

The rumor originally came from Nikon Rumors suggesting that a new Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 lens could arrive by 2024 and it got us wondering… if this lens will see the light of day Let’s see, would this be the best? Ever tried a superzoom from Nikon?

It may be obvious that this type of line would not take on the pro-grade S-line of Nikon Z lenses, or be associated with the Nikon Z9. However, it can be considered an extremely popular lens, making it one of the best cameras for beginners.

Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR (Image credit: Nikon)

Reminiscing the days when we were all using great DSLRs, Nikon launched the Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR. It was the first full-frame superzoom that everyone could buy and it became a very popular lens. I know at least four of my photography hobbyist friends who have owned this lens at one point or another, and they all raved about how easy it was to use and how well they could capture just about anything with it.

So, if Nikon were to re-release this lens as the Nikkor Z 28-400mm f/3.5-6.3 for their mirrorless cameras I can see it being a very popular lens indeed – I mean considering its Think of this lens as having all the popular focal lengths in one, hopefully, lightweight frame, 28mm for all your wide shots for landscapes, 50mm for portraits, 85mm for studio work, 135 for telephoto compression. mm and then 300mm making it ideal for those who love taking photos of their kids at soccer/football practice or those who love wildlife.

Although I think this lens will be a popular choice with today’s modern Nikon mirrorless cameras, there has been no official statement from Nikon on when or if this lens will hit the market at all – because at this point This is only a rumour. The suggested release date is in 2024, if it is 2024, then we don’t have much time to wait and if it hits the market I can see it flying off the shelves.

Today’s best Nikon AF-S 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR deals

Source: www.digitalcameraworld.com