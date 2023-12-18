Nikola founder Trevor Milton sentenced to 4 years in prison for fake claims about electric vehicles

According to prosecutors, Milton’s vehicles were never operable.

December 18, 2023, 3:21 pm ET

Nikola founder Trevor Milton was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for making fraudulent claims about his electric vehicle company.

In court Monday, Milton portrayed himself as a generous and honest but unsophisticated businessman who grew up milking cows, did not have a college degree and intended to defraud investors in his electric truck company. Was not of.

“I did not intend to harm others,” Milton told Judge Edgardo Ramos. “Let me take probation.”

Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton arrives in court in New York on December 18, 2023. Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ramos did not comply with Milton’s request, he was sentenced to four years in prison, a $1 million fine, confiscation of Milton’s farm purchased with ill-gotten gains, and compensation to the victims.

Milton was convicted of wire fraud and securities fraud after prosecutors said he promoted his company’s success and defrauded retail investors, who they said lost more than $660 million combined. .

Prosecutors said a model of the Nikola Electric pickup truck called the Badger lacked some parts such as airbags and a powered HVAC, and several interior lights were not operable and were only backlit.

Prosecutors described Milton’s business practices as “an ongoing scheme to take advantage of individual, non-professional investors” in order to inflate Nikola’s stock value and enrich himself.

Prosecutors said, “Milton repeatedly exaggerated or lied about Nikola’s success, thereby misleading investors about the risks and potential returns of their investments.”

The defense claimed that the investors did not lose any money from Nikola and sought a sentence for Milton that did not include jail time.

In July 2021, Milton was at the center of a nearly 50-page indictment in which prosecutors accused Milton of preying on vulnerable retail investors who turned to trading after losing income due to the pandemic. In some cases, these victims lost their retirement savings, authorities said, because they navigated his web of false promises related to an electric truck that could never be operated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

