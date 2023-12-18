Nikola founder Trevor Milton jailed for four years for fraud

Former Nikola (NKLA) CEO Trevor Milton was sentenced to four years in federal prison on Monday, the decision comes 14 months after he was convicted by a jury of spreading lies about the hydrogen-electric vehicle company he founded Was.

Milton’s attorney asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who presides over the case, to sentence him to no prison time. During a tearful statement in court, Milton reportedly said that he did not dispute his decision, but was also not committed.those crimes,

Trevor Milton, center, leaving the New York Courthouse in 2022. (Amr Alfiqi/Reuters/File photo) (Reuters/Reuters)

The sentence is less than what prosecutors wanted. He asked for a sentence of 11 years in federal prison, less than the maximum allowable sentence of 60 years.

In a court document filed ahead of Monday’s hearing, Justice Department prosecutors said an 11-year sentence would be similar to the sentence given last year to Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and CEO of blood-testing startup Theranos, who was also convicted of securities fraud. I went. ,

“Just as Holmes lied about the Theranos-made blood analyzer, Milton lied about the operability of the Nikola One semitruck,” prosecutors wrote in a document ahead of the sentencing hearing.

Nikola’s stock fell after news of Milton’s sentencing broke, down more than 6% in Monday afternoon trading.

Prosecutors argued that Milton should receive the same sentence as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup. (Carlos Barria/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

Nikola, founded in 2015, moved into the electric vehicle scene in 2020 as the company went public and Milton promoted its plans to build electric and hydrogen-powered semis and pickup trucks as well as a network of hydrogen fueling stations.

The truck maker made its public debut on June 4, 2020, through a merger with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ), a special acquisition company formed by former General Motors (GM) employees.

Milton told Yahoo Finance a few days after the IPO that Nikola expects its first electric semitruck to come to market in 2021 and its hydrogen-powered options to come to market in 2023.

“My goal is to take the throne from the Ford F-150,” Milton told Yahoo Finance.

Trevor Milton speaks during a presentation of Nikola’s electric and hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in 2019. (Massimo Pinka/Reuters) (Reuters/Reuters)

Months later, Nikola came under investigation when short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Milton committed securities fraud by creating a “sea of ​​lies” to deceive investors.

Hindenburg said Nikola released a misleading video that made it appear as if its “Nikola One” semitruck was traveling at high speed under its own power, when in reality, it was simply rolling down a hill. .

Milton resigned as executive chairman and board member of his company following Hindenburg’s claims. In court on Monday, he reportedly told the judge that he stepped down because his wife was ill and not because he committed fraud.

However, Hindenburg’s claim led to investigations and then charges by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the lawsuit, prosecutors alleged that Milton made false public statements while promoting it as a genuine, “fully functioning vehicle”, along with false representations about Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell prototype truck.

Jurors agreed that Milton’s video falsely made it appear as if the truck could run on its own propulsion, and that Milton lied about the existence of hydrogen fuel manufacturing and fueling facilities.

They also found that it deceived investors about the cost of hydrogen production and made false statements about its pickup trucks, truck orders and battery technology.

In October 2022, a Manhattan jury returned guilty verdicts against Milton on three of four criminal counts of fraud brought by the Justice Department. The charges included two counts of wire fraud and two counts of securities fraud. The jury ruled that Milton was not guilty of any of the securities fraud charges.

During Monday’s hearing, government lawyers and Milton’s attorneys debated the extent of the damages Nikola investors suffered, according to the Inner City Press informed of,

Probation officials responsible for recommending Milton’s sentence estimated in a report that Milton lost $125 million. Prosecutors alleged that those losses were between $661 million and $674 million. Milton’s attorneys argued for a damages amount of $0.

The judge ultimately ruled that Milton would be sentenced to four years in prison on each of his three convictions, with each sentence to run concurrently.

