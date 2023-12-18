NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheeler trucks, defrauding investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars. There was a loss.

Trevor Milton learned his fate in Manhattan federal court when Judge Edgardo Ramos announced the sentence, saying he believed a jury “did the right thing” in finding him guilty in October 2022. The judge also ordered Milton to pay a fine of $1 million.

“Over the course of several months, you used your social media skills to promote your company in ways that were materially false,” the judge said, adding that investors suffered huge losses. “What you said repeatedly on various media outlets was wrong.”

Before being sentenced, Milton gave a half-hour speech through tears, calling some of his actions at Nikola heroic and describing his intentions as honest because he wanted to produce trucks that would not harm the environment.

He claimed that big companies in the industry have followed his lead and tried to create vehicles that will provide a cleaner environment.

And he said he left his company not because of his crimes, but because his wife was dying.

Milton did not apologize directly to the investors or anyone else, but he asked the judge to spare him jail.

“I obviously feel very bad for all the resources and time that this has cost everyone. I don’t think you can feel human without feeling bad for everyone involved,” he said. “I did not intend to harm others.”

Milton was convicted of fraud after prosecutors portrayed him as a swindler after starting his company in a Utah basement six years earlier.

Prosecutors said Milton falsely claimed to have built his own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product bearing the Nikola logo. There was also evidence that the company had doctored videos of its trucks to hide defects.

Called as a government witness, Nikola’s CEO testified that Milton was “prone to exaggeration” in pitching his venture to investors.

At sentencing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky requested “a significant prison sentence”, although federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence of 27 years or more. Podolsky said that Milton’s many statements on social media enabled the company founder to “attract a large number of people on the Internet.” …to get a large number of people to trust him.”

He said that this crime has caused harm to a large number of people.

Defense attorney Mark Mukasey asked for no jail time, saying Milton has suffered tremendous hardships that have left him “economically crippled” due to personal lawsuits and the Securities and Exchange Commission case, which has yet to be resolved. Has not happened.

He said it would be difficult for Milton to find another job and that for his client, “not being able to work is like not being able to breathe.”

Milton resigned in 2020 amid reports of fraud, causing Nikola’s share prices to decline. Investors suffered huge losses as reports questioned Milton’s claims that the company already produced zero-emission 18-wheeler trucks.

The company paid $125 million in 2021 to settle a civil case against it by the SEC. Nicola, who continues to work from the Arizona headquarters, has not admitted any wrongdoing.

