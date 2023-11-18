Nikola CFO resigns after 6 months in role

Anastasia Pastorik is resigning as Nikola Corp.’s CFO after just six months in the role. (Photo: Nikola Corp.)

Nikola Corp Chief Financial Officer Anastasia “Stacey” Pastorik is leaving the role after just six months, the third senior leader to leave the troubled electric truck maker since August.

CEO Michael Loescheller and Nikola Energy President Cary Mendes both stepped down in August.

Pastorik worked at Nikola under former CFO Kim Brady, who retired in April. She was on the team leading Nikola Public through its reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company VectoIQ in June 2020. She is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Nikola filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announcing its departure. Pesterik submitted his resignation on Monday, the filing said. She will remain in the role of CFO till December 1. “Hopefully the search for a replacement will be completed soon,” Nicola said.

Executive churn intensifies after Girsky becomes CEO

Former General Motors vice chairman Steve Girsky, who led the SPAC merger as managing director of VectoIQ and served for three years as chairman, became the company’s fourth CEO in four years in August. He will oversee financial matters until the new CFO is named.

In September, Girsky appointed Mary Chan, another former GM executive and a colleague at VectoIQ, as Nikola’s first chief operating officer. Chan’s appointment and the promotion of board member Steve Schindler to chairman put SPAC’s key players in charge from the boardroom to the factory. Schindler is CFO of VectoIQ.

The company faces many financial challenges

Nikola faces several financial challenges as it launches fuel cell electric trucks this quarter. There is shortage of cash. The company’s share price closed at $1.04 on Friday, and Nikola is paying the full $61.8 million cost of the recall of fire-prone battery-electric trucks. The company expects to begin returning repaired trucks to customers in the first quarter.

Nikola lost $425.8 million, or 50 cents a share, in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $236.2 million, or 54 cents, a year earlier. However, after recently doubling the number of authorized shares, Nikola had 857.2 million outstanding shares compared with 438.4 million a year earlier.

The company improved its cash and equivalents by $362.8 million, primarily through the sale of new equity. The money is enough to cover recall expenses and keep the business running through 2024, Pasteric told analysts on Nov. 2.

Nikola said in a government filing in February that it could run out of money in the next 12 months and would have to “modify or terminate” its business.

