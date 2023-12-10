Nikkia McClain's Power(H)er Initiative Empowers Black Women to Be Unapologetic

By Nahla Abdur-Rahman

Nikkia McClain spoke to Black Enterprise about Support Your Girlfriends, her creative agency Tene Nicole, and how the power(h)er experience came about.

Vulnerability, intentionality, and authenticity. Nikkia McClain is dedicated to these core values, which revolve around creating supportive spaces for Black women. Through her Power(H)ER initiative, she advocates for the upliftment of Black women, fostering a strong network for them to empower themselves and their ideas. McClain’s unwavering commitment is a testament to her determination to uplift black women and support them in their journey.

She’s effectively promoting this change through her fifth annual Support Your Girlfriend’s Power(H)er Experience and Awards Ceremony, powered by her creative agency Tene Nicole.

McClain knows that real change not only comes from within, but from everywhere, because everyone has the ability to encourage and inspire those in their community. Her work in building the Power(h)er experience has highlighted leading and victorious women in and out of the entrepreneurship, social impact and media sectors. McClain and her group of “disruptors” are trying to break down any boundaries that prevent black women from being the gamechangers the world needs. Talked to CEO and PR mastermind black enterprise About the impact of Power(h)er and Support Your Girlfriends, and how she continues to help women become unapologetically who they are.

What is the overarching mission with Power(h)er? The story of how it came to be and what made you feel like it was important to our community?

NM: It started with the need for a break. If you know me, I’m extra, but in the best way possible. We started with girls’ trips, before girls’ trips were so popular. The first year it was 10 women, by the third year we had 44 women. As it began to grow and develop, it became Support Your Girlfriends. We had a mantra of “celebrate her, support her, empower her” and that’s how we got here. Last year, for the first time, we implemented the Power(h)er Experience, a free conference. I’ve been treating Power(h)er as this passion project since it’s also part of our giveback, but now I have to treat it like a customer. Now throughout this year of programming, we are making more resources available through grants and networking. I started out as a small business owner, and had no background in PR and marketing. So I made every mistake, and now I want to be a resource for others, so they can learn and have the tools to succeed.

What Are Black women entrepreneurs being held back the most, and what is the best way to improve this?

NM: We are limited to resources. Limited because we don’t know where those resources are, and we don’t know where to start. As entrepreneurs we have to live in a vulnerable position. To keep moving forward, we may need to be vulnerable and say, ‘Hey I need this.’ Vulnerability is the greatest thing when it comes to being your authentic self. We have to be open, and as long as you are you, it attracts like-minded people who want to see you win.

What does it mean to be apologetic?

NM: This means you can show who you are without feeling like you have to apologize for it. I am going to be seen as a loud, boisterous, excited and confident woman. Because of who I am, it might rub someone the wrong way. but guess what? This is their problem not mine. I’m not dimming my light to fit into someone else’s space. To me, that’s my unapologetic self. I want to be a disruptor in this space and say, ‘Hey, this is how I’m showing it.’ Showing up like this is really my strength and knowing who I am and what I represent.

Women are feeling so inspired by your program, how do we expand it to women who aren’t in the room?

NM: I want to be very conscious of serving the community. We build these workshops on a foundation of support. It goes back to supporting your girlfriends, which is when I realized it was bigger than me. I didn’t do it out of desire, I did it out of necessity. But after Pow(h)er, I realized how much of an impact we can have on women of color, and how much this network is needed. Now we decided to do a four-part series in different cities. It’s an ecosystem where they can come and be vulnerable to express themselves. At the end of each day, we’ll ask, ‘How can I support you?’ Everything you need is in this room. No one is leaving without an absolute call to action, and making sure we’re following it.

Let’s learn about the enrollment process. How do you find out who best embodies these awards?

NM: Now a board has been installed there. I will submit my nomination, but I want people who actually see the impact of Power(H) to also have a say in who to nominate. We really try to connect with people who are unapologetic when it comes to things like entrepreneurship, finance, and the DEI space. When I thought about entrepreneurship, why not Angela White? [White won the 2023 Unapologetically Her Award for Entrepreneurship]…and this also goes to Charlamagne receiving the first Power Him Award. He is the most ruthless person and stands by his truth.

How do you stay strong and what is the key to inspiring the same in others?

NM: When I was 18, I became a mother of two children and the reason I made wrong decisions was because I had no one who could trust me. After becoming a mom, literally my best friend said, ‘Come on, I’m going to register you for college.’ It put me on the path that life was going to look different. Four years after starting Tene Nicole, I earned a master’s in strategic relationships and am now in a PhD program for marketing. For me it was always about how to rise up and get better. I’ve gone from the lowest version of myself to the highest version of myself. It’s really these women, the network around me and my family. I have broken every chain you can imagine. So this is how I stay strong.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com